Annapolis, MD

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Sharing the Light

One of the most celebrated events on the Chesapeake Bay began humbly in 1981, when a guy named Jim Langer, who lived aboard his boat in Spa Creek, strung Christmas lights up in his rigging and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. The idea caught on and the one-man show quickly turned into a multi-boat parade. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade will feature dozens of boats ranging from a 75-foot skipjack from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to smaller sailboats, dressed-up Boston Whalers and more, gathered to dazzle more than 30,000 spectators surrounding the harbor on Saturday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33rd Annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Trees is back to in-person event for 2022. This is the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, with hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread house on display and for sale.
BALTIMORE, MD
A Daily Dose of Mom

The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, Maryland

From the brick-paved streets to the waterfront shopping, Annapolis, Maryland is so charming and full of American history that it should be on your “Must Visit” list if you’re ever on the East Coast. And since Annapolis is less than an hour away from Washington, DC, visiting this waterfront town makes a perfect weekend getaway. We recently visited Annapolis for a quick babymoon before baby #2 comes and had an amazing time in just 2 days! Continue reading to get the ultimate guide on how to fill your weekend with what to do, eat, and stay while you’re in Annapolis, Maryland!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
macaronikid.com

York County Holiday Train Gardens

It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
GLEN ROCK, PA
fox5dc.com

Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

Amy Cavanaugh: Ten Years of Service at Maryland Art Place

When one sees Amy Cavanaugh and her infectious smile greeting visitors at Maryland Art Place’s spotless galleries, it’s not easy to picture her playing in bands at the infamously grungy punk mecca CBGB. But when we look at Cavanaugh’s journey from classically-trained cellist to indie rocker to community organizer to arts administrator, we get a richer picture of one of Baltimore’s hardest working cultural leaders.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall

BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)

Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
lhslance.org

All You Need to Know About Summers Farm

There is a good chance if someone is from Frederick County in Maryland that they have heard of Summers Farm. It is one of the most visited places during the fall season. It has been open for over 26 years, serving residents of Frederick County and other nearby districts since then.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

First annual Black Friday Flea Market supports black-owned businesses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than 60 black-owned businesses came together Saturday for the first annual Black Friday Flea Market in Baltimore. The flea market was up and running at Baltimore Unity Hall, with technology, art, handmade jewelry, clothes, food and more for sale. There was more than just the...
BALTIMORE, MD

