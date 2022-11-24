Read full article on original website
Sharing the Light
One of the most celebrated events on the Chesapeake Bay began humbly in 1981, when a guy named Jim Langer, who lived aboard his boat in Spa Creek, strung Christmas lights up in his rigging and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. The idea caught on and the one-man show quickly turned into a multi-boat parade. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade will feature dozens of boats ranging from a 75-foot skipjack from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to smaller sailboats, dressed-up Boston Whalers and more, gathered to dazzle more than 30,000 spectators surrounding the harbor on Saturday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
foxbaltimore.com
33rd Annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Trees is back to in-person event for 2022. This is the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, with hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread house on display and for sale.
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, Maryland
From the brick-paved streets to the waterfront shopping, Annapolis, Maryland is so charming and full of American history that it should be on your “Must Visit” list if you’re ever on the East Coast. And since Annapolis is less than an hour away from Washington, DC, visiting this waterfront town makes a perfect weekend getaway. We recently visited Annapolis for a quick babymoon before baby #2 comes and had an amazing time in just 2 days! Continue reading to get the ultimate guide on how to fill your weekend with what to do, eat, and stay while you’re in Annapolis, Maryland!
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
fox5dc.com
Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
Amy Cavanaugh: Ten Years of Service at Maryland Art Place
When one sees Amy Cavanaugh and her infectious smile greeting visitors at Maryland Art Place’s spotless galleries, it’s not easy to picture her playing in bands at the infamously grungy punk mecca CBGB. But when we look at Cavanaugh’s journey from classically-trained cellist to indie rocker to community organizer to arts administrator, we get a richer picture of one of Baltimore’s hardest working cultural leaders.
Bay Net
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
The U.S. Botanic Garden holiday display opens to the public on Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON — From the thoughtfulness put into the theme, to the execution of thousands of native plants and festive evergreens. It’s not only a gorgeous display to see, it’s also educational and fun for the entire family. “My son is two, almost three, and he’s a huge...
Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall
BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
lhslance.org
All You Need to Know About Summers Farm
There is a good chance if someone is from Frederick County in Maryland that they have heard of Summers Farm. It is one of the most visited places during the fall season. It has been open for over 26 years, serving residents of Frederick County and other nearby districts since then.
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
Firefighters contain fire at commercial building in Reisterstown
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County firefighters contained a fire at a commercial building in Reisterstown Saturday afternoon.Crews responded to a report of cars and a building on fire in the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard.The fire was put under control around 1:15 p.m.No injuries were reported.
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
foxbaltimore.com
First annual Black Friday Flea Market supports black-owned businesses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than 60 black-owned businesses came together Saturday for the first annual Black Friday Flea Market in Baltimore. The flea market was up and running at Baltimore Unity Hall, with technology, art, handmade jewelry, clothes, food and more for sale. There was more than just the...
