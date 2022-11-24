Luka Doncic on future with Mavs: I don't think they should worry about it

With Doncic’s immense talent, some fans worry about him possibly leaving the team in search of a more suitable place for a championship run. However, the Slovenian superstar assures that it’s not going to happen, at least not in the upcoming years. “I don’t think they [should] worry about it. I have five years left here so I don’t think they should be worried about it,” the player told WFAA’s Joe Trahan in an interview. “That’s everything,” Luka said about wanting to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the Mavs. “Everybody wants to win the championship. I want to win the championship here. It’s our goal. It’s the same every season. It’s a lot of work to do. There are so many great teams in the league. Anybody can beat you at this point. You have to be really ready.”

Source: BasketNews

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jayson Tatum when defended by Luka Doncic:

15 PTS, 5-8 FG, 1:57 matchup time

Luka when defended by Tatum:

2 PTS, 1-2 FG, 2 TO, 1 BLK, 1:12

Defensive data is imperfect. But NBA tracking had Celtics scoring 31 points on 12-19 FG vs Luka. Tatum allowed 6 points on 3-5 FG, 2 BLK – 9:56 AM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jayson Tatum outshines Luka Doncic in an MVP showdown and getting wayyyyy too excited about Robert Williams’ potential December return with @Abby Chin

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum revealed his friendly banter with Luka Doncic after his fourth quarter block of the Mavs star: “I told him I had to block it because I didn’t want him to dunk on me.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:02 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Doncic praises Tatum and Brown: Best duo in NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:30 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic is commited to bring the championship to Dallas 👏 pic.twitter.com/tb5VFTYk0I – 6:31 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Docic’s 42 points are not enough for Dallas 🎥 eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:06 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“I told him I had to block it because I didn’t want him to dunk on me. He looked at me and was like, ‘You thought I was going to dunk it?’”

In a battle of MVP candidates, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Dončić both shined. But Jaylen Brown was the difference. theathletic.com/3930550/2022/1… – 1:21 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 125, Mavericks 112 – Tatum, Brown combine for 68 to hold off Luka Doncic bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/24/bsj… – 1:03 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum said he told Luka Doncic he had to block him because he thought Doncic was going to dunk on him. Said Doncic replied, “You thought I was going to dunk it?”

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said Jayson Tatum was gonna play tonight “the whole time.” Said Tatum knew who the Celtics were playing — Luka Doncic — and had that matchup circled. – 10:58 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

What a response from Luka. 2nd straight time he posts 42 after a 22 pt game. Great response from Wood w/26 and 12 after thr mysterious night vs DEN. But Mavs still get overrun. Tatum and Brown 37 and 31 and 17-34 3pt is tough to beat – 10:31 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Full Court Press Newsletter: Celtics’ 1-2 Punch Good Enough To Beat Luka and the Mavs, Keep Celtics Atop the NBA standings sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-1-2-… – 10:27 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd when I asked how effective Doncic-Wood were in 4th: “Look at what they did. They have a great connection. They did a good job against considered one of the best teams in the league. So hopefully we can grow from this and we cna have those two out there in Toronto.” – 10:21 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

I asked Jason Kidd if he is still hard-and-fast about bringing Wood off the bench. “I’m not hard and fast about anything,” he said. Kidd said Doncic and Wood played well together in the fourth quarter, which was obvious to everyone. “They have a great connection,” he said. – 10:15 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Joe Mazzulla explains moving Derrick White back into the starting lineup for Grant Williams, saying he is looking at the season in 5 game blocks and felt White was the right fit for the defensive matchups coming up. He guarded Luka a lot tonight. – 10:11 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Celtics manage massive Luka Doncic performance to beat Mavs 125-112 https://t.co/4XXQe1aYvw pic.twitter.com/rdaCuROloA – 10:03 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

MVP showdown lived up to the hype.

Lasting image though will be Tatum blowing past Luka and a double team for a dunk after Mavs got within 10, followed by the Tatum blocking Luka at the rim soon after. – 10:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 125-112

Tatum – 37/13/5, 2 blocks

Brown – 31/4/4, 2 steals

Horford – 14/5/4

Smart – 13/9

Brogdon – 13 points

White – 12 points

Celtics – 53.6% FGs

Celtics – 17-34 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Doncic – 42/8/9

Wood – 26/12

Dinwiddie – 15/4/4

Mavs – 53.7% FGs

Mavs – 11-31 3Ps – 9:58 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks manhandled in Boston, despite another crazy game from Luka Doncic.

mavs.com/celtics-top-ma… – 9:58 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics beat #Mavericks 125-112, after a 27pt lead is cut to 9. Tatu, 37 and 13 rebs, Brown 31, Horford 14 (4-4 3pt), Smart 13, Brogdon 13, White 12: Luka 42 pts, 8 rebs 9 ast; Wood 26, Dinwiddle 15. – 9:57 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics get the best of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Wednesday night after a starting lineup shift masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final: Celtics 125, Mavericks 112.

Luka Doncic was sensational, finishing with 42-8-9 on 17-for-28 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to overcome another terrific set of performances from Jayson Tatum (37-13-5), Jaylen Brown (30-4-4) and Boston’s shooters (17-for-33 from 3). – 9:55 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Luka finishes with 42-8-9 on 17-28 shooting.

Celtics about to close it out and go to an NBA best 14-4. pic.twitter.com/eX1XPkxaD8 – 9:54 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

40/8/8 games this season:

3 — Luka Doncic

3 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/IVcY7xN6Lu – 9:54 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Congrats to Luka for the 42-9-8 but Tatum was the best player in that game. – 9:53 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum screamed “I told you!” at Luka Doncic after rejecting him at the rim. – 9:52 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics responding with some big buckets and a block from Tatum on Luka to extend lead to 17 with 1:55 left. Luka has been stellar but BOS is fighting off the DAL charge. – 9:50 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jayson Tatum blocks a Luka Doncic drive at one end, and then Jaylen Brown buries a 3 at the other. Now both Tatum and Brown have eclipsed 30 on the night, Boston is up 17 and this one is over. – 9:49 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum looked like he had a few words for Luka Doncic after that block. – 9:49 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Doncic had 1 assist until the 3:57 mark of the 3rd quarter. Since then, about 1 full quarter now, he’s had 7 – 9:46 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Kind of a Groundhog Day Raptors game.

Bunch of guys forced into roles they don’t usually play, play hard, have their moments, can’t shoot 3s to save their souls

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Well, MFFLs finally are getting a large dose of Doncic and Wood together and it’s pretty effective — although to be fair there’s a garbage-time element to this. – 9:42 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic has 42 points. It’s the 19th time he has scored 40 or more in a regular-season game. Including playoffs he now has 27 games of 40+ points. – 9:39 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics have executed a solid gameplan covering Luka Doncic tonight, and he still might have a 50 point triple double. – 9:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 101-85 after three

Tatum – 29/11/3

Brown – 22 points

Smart – 13 points

White – 12 points

Horford – 11/4/3

Celtics – 54.5% FGs

Celtics – 15-28 3Ps

Celtics – 11 TOs

Doncic – 35/5/5

Dinwiddie – 15 points

Wood – 13/9

Mavs – 54% FGs

Mavs – 9-27 3Ps

Mavs – 12 TOs – 9:28 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Mavericks end 3Q on a 16-5 run in the final 3:57, cut #Celtics lead to 101-85. Tatum 29, Brown 22, Smart 13, White 12, Horford 11, Brogdon 11; Luka 35, Dinwiddle 15, Wood 13. – 9:25 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Doncic dodging defenders, sets himself and finds Wood going toward the basket from nearly half court. He’s on a roll, up to 35-5-5 on 15/22 FG late in the 3rd. Mavs within 16. – 9:23 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic has 31 points, but only three rebounds and just one assist. Very atypical game for him. The Celtics, who were outrebounded 51-38 Monday in Chicago, are beating the Mavericks 29-18 on the boards. – 9:12 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics up 91-67.

Luka has 31.

But he averages 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

He’s got 3 and 1 tonight, midway through the 3rd. – 9:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Luka Doncic is playing great, but he’s clearly frustrated with his teammates tonight. – 9:10 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Luka Doncic has 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting and Dallas is shooting 55 percent from the field with 65 points early in the third quarter, and yet Boston is up by 24 thanks to getting 17 points off turnovers, shooting 58 percent overall and 14-for-24 from 3-point range. – 9:08 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

BOS 70-49 at the half knocking down 11-21 3ptrs to just 4-17 for Mavs. Tatum and Luka both with 23. Tatum though getting help from Brown with 13 and White with 12. No other Mav in DF. Dinwiddie with 9.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 70-49 at the half

Tatum – 23/8/2

Brown – 13 points

White – 12 points

Horford – 8/4/3

Celtics – 54.5% FGs

Celtics – 11-21 3Ps

Celtics – 6 turnovers

Doncic – 22 points

Dinwiddie – 9 points

Wood – 7 points

Mavs – 50% FGs

Mavs – 4-17 3Ps

Mavs – 8 turnovers – 8:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Halftime: Celtics 70, Mavericks 49.

Luka Doncic had 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and Dallas shot 50 percent from the field, but the Celtics shot 54 overall, 11-for-21 from 3, went 11-for-13 from the FT line got 23 points from Jayson Tatum in 18 minutes & forced 8 turnovers. – 8:42 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

And it’s 70-49 Celtics at halftime as the Mavericks have gotten 22 points from Luka, one fewer than Jayson Tatum has for the Celtics. – 8:42 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Give me 2022-23 Jayson Tatum over Luka Doncic @John_Zannis @Jimmy_Toscano – 8:40 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

With 2 minutes left in the half, the Celtics have blasted out to a 68-43 advantage. Luka scored to quiet the crowd, but this is getting rough to watch. – 8:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

MVP sequence from Jayson Tatum:

-Hits a three over Doncic before double could get there

-Blocks Finney-Smith at the rim

-Draws a foul on transition three – 8:39 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Non-Luka minutes not going great for the Mavs. – 8:19 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Sloppy finish to first quarter by Mavs. Celtics’ Brogdon misses a layup, Wood gets the rebound but has a 3-foot pass to Doncic stolen by Williams. Williams misses a 3, but Wood and Doncic tip the rebound away from one another. Brown makes a layup to end the quarter.

Fitting. – 8:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 34-23 after one

Brown – 13 points

Tatum – 7 points

Brogdon – 6 points

Celtics – 56.5% FGs

Celtics – 4-9 3Ps

Celtics – 2 turnovers

Doncic – 15 points

Bullock – 3 points

Mavs – 47.4% FGs

Mavs – 2-9 3Ps

Mavs – 5 turnovers – 8:13 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Can’t ask for a much better first quarter. Put up 34, hold them to 23, Six guys on the board, 8 assists & just 2 turnovers, JT and JB combine for 20. Dallas can’t score outside of Luka right now – 8:11 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

15 PT quarter for Luka, whose leaner falls again past Hauser. – 8:10 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Pair of Brogdon pull up 3s paxcing the #Celtics as Luka and Hardaway score inside against Boston’s bench unit. Early Luka look over Hauser falls off glass. 32-21 BOS – 8:09 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Celtics lead 26-14, and given the fact they are 10-of-15 from the field they don’t show any indication of let-up.

Mavs, conversely, look a step slow. Maybe two steps. Doncic has 10 of Dallas’ points. – 8:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That was a pretty move by Smart. He Eurostepped right around Luka for the lefty finish. – 8:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

This game has just been Tatum and Doncic going iso for 10 minutes straight – 7:54 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Luka Doncic, who entered the game with an already absurd 38 percent usage rate, is up to 10 points and an assist (on the only other made field goal Dallas has) so far in this game. – 7:54 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Derrick White told me this morning a lot of what the #Celtics have seen on film from themselves defensively comes down to individual efforts. Luka is going at everyone one on one right now. Smart got a stop on a jumper that JUST rimmed out. Already 10 PTS and an AST for Luka. – 7:54 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Tatum earns an early pair of trips to the FT line while Luka gets going with 3 straight jump shots. Fun one early at the Garden. – 7:51 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Tatum-Doncic matchup is fun. – 7:47 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Mavericks at Celtics – TD Garden – November 23, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

Dallas – Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Dallas: Kleber pic.twitter.com/QTSiwLS8qk – 7:17 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic

BOS starters: Tatum, White, Horford, Brown, Smart

6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:10 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Mavericks starters:

Dwight Powell

Dorian Finney-Smith

Reggie Bullock

Spencer Dinwiddie

Luka Doncic – 7:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Which is more interesting: Watching Doncic come out for warmups? Or watching everyone watching Doncic come out for warmups? pic.twitter.com/6dRCF5UF5k – 6:42 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka making sure the threads are sharp before beginning workouts. pic.twitter.com/1SaP3963bA – 6:41 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Kidd on Luka’s defense: “Huge step. Luka can play both sides of the ball … what he understands is the opponent is going to bring him up in the pick and roll or put him in the post … he can do both .. we need him … we’re gonna cover each other, but now he’s participating.” – 6:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

My plan for the Celtics tonight?

Be up by more than 1 or 2 points before Dallas’ last possession. Otherwise, it’ll be Luka magic time. We’ve seen that story before. – 5:51 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Joe Mazzulla on Luka: “Know what you need to live with and know what you need to take away … he can (score) in a lot of different ways.” – 5:47 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: Ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Celtics here in Boston on @espn, Luka Doncic had high praise for his opponents, saying Boston is the best team in the league and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are its best duo. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:54 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic when asked if he gets up more for games like tonight: “They’re probably the No. 1 team in the league and they probably have the best duo (Tatum and Brown) in the league, too. And we’re in the Garden, so it’s always special.”

Why does he think Tatum/Brown best duo? pic.twitter.com/qv0Px72HAf – 12:19 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic was asked after shootaround today which team he’s picking/rooting for in World Cup: “Serbia, since Slovenia isn t playing.” With Germany and Argentina losing, Doncic was asked whether Kleber or Campazzo is taking their loss harder. “Facu because he is a huge fan.” – 12:04 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Luka Doncic is averaging 11.7 points in the 1st quarter this season.

That is on pace to be the most by any player in any quarter in a season over the last 25 years. – 11:38 AM

10/27: Durant dunks to tie the game, leaving Luka and the Mavericks 8 seconds to win it. Was it a tactical error not to hold for the last shot? @David Thorpe and I bickered, then called in @SethPartnow to referee, which @jshector made a podcast out of. https://t.co/Daw0DmWvel pic.twitter.com/UoPtrb7akb – 11:17 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.9

2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0

3. Kevin Durant: 15.8

4. Stephen Curry: 15.6

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4

6. Joel Embiid: 14.5

7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4

8. Devin Booker: 13.7

9. Anthony Davis: 12.8

10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM

