fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for truck that crashed into elderly pedestrian in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the driver of a truck who ran over an elderly pedestrian in South Chicago. Police said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk on 87th and Commercial at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday when a dark-colored, possible late model 2011-2016, Ford (possible F250 or F350) FX4 model pick-up truck ran them down.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago will see warm weather to start off the week, then the possibility of snow
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will start off mild early in the week, with a chance of snow on Wednesday. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Monday looks solid, with some sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be warmer, but we do have a risk...
fox32chicago.com
Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families
CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hit-and-run: Police release photo of truck that struck pedestrian
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on the city's West Side. On November 20, 2022, around 8:20 p.m., police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 2559 S. Drake Avenue. The vehicle involved was...
fox32chicago.com
Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A statue of young Abraham Lincoln has been defaced with red paint and words referencing troubles with Native American tribes. The statue has stood in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood since the city donated it to Senn Park in 1997. And over Thanksgiving weekend residents around the park found...
fox32chicago.com
8 killed, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - Eight people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Four people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Saturday at a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The four were among about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said. Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person with two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.
fox32chicago.com
Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop
CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a red kettle, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop Tuesday afternoon. The kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph Streets between 4:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m., according the Salvation Army.
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel
CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the man was on West 62nd Street near South Campbell at 4:53 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in fair condition.
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
fox32chicago.com
Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot and wounded in drive-by in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk on South Washtenaw near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire. The 17-year-old was shot in the back....
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday after he got into an argument. Chicago police said the man, 23, was on South King Drive near 65th around noon when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer injured responding to fight on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being injured on the Near North Side. Police said that officers responded to a fight at Division and State at 5:46 p.m. One officer suffered bruises and abrasions to the face and was taken to the hospital in good condition. Another sustained an injury to the face and declined medical attention.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
fox32chicago.com
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash just days after deadly crash on same Chicago street
CHICAGO - Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Chicago's South Side. Around 3:51 p.m., police say a 75-year-old man in an SUV was traveling westbound on 103rd Street when he struck a 16-year-old in an SUV who was traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto 103rd.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital with head wound
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 9:06 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Concert by Candlelight features local artists for a festive celebration at Pleasant Home Foundation
Tonight the Pleasant Home Foundation will host a Concert by Candlelight to kick of the holiday season. The historic home in Oak Park is decorated for the occasion and will welcome four local artists to entertain for the evening.
