Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families

CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A statue of young Abraham Lincoln has been defaced with red paint and words referencing troubles with Native American tribes. The statue has stood in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood since the city donated it to Senn Park in 1997. And over Thanksgiving weekend residents around the park found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 killed, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - Eight people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Four people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Saturday at a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The four were among about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said. Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person with two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop

CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a red kettle, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop Tuesday afternoon. The kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph Streets between 4:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m., according the Salvation Army.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the man was on West 62nd Street near South Campbell at 4:53 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in fair condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot and wounded in drive-by in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk on South Washtenaw near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire. The 17-year-old was shot in the back....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after argument Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday after he got into an argument. Chicago police said the man, 23, was on South King Drive near 65th around noon when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police officer injured responding to fight on Near North Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being injured on the Near North Side. Police said that officers responded to a fight at Division and State at 5:46 p.m. One officer suffered bruises and abrasions to the face and was taken to the hospital in good condition. Another sustained an injury to the face and declined medical attention.
CHICAGO, IL

