New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge

Tripledemic: Experts concerned about surge in COVID, RSV and the flu
Holiday family gatherings have experts concerned about a surge in cases of not only COVID-19 but also RSV and the flu - a threat they call a 'tripledemic.'. It comes as officials see high demand and short supply of common flu medications.
Clayton News Daily
More than 3,500 US flights delayed Sunday as major storm system hampers travel
A severe weather system across several parts of the United States has prompted the three major airports servicing New York City to urge passengers to arrive early for flights on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. As of Sunday afternoon, 3,507 flights...
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children
China COVID cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
Covid blood-thinner drug treatment dangerous and does not work – study
Government-backed Heal-Covid trial finds Apixaban, given in severe cases, can cause dangerous bleeding and does not improve prognosis
China’s State Broadcaster Blurs Out Maskless World Cup Fans as Local COVID Protests Grow
As protests against COVID restrictions continue to spread across China, the country’s state broadcaster has taken to censoring images of maskless crowds at the 2022 World Cup. During Sunday’s World Cup group game between Japan and Costa Rica, the sports channel of China’s state broadcaster CCTV replaced shots of maskless fans in the stadium in favor of images of players and officials, according to the South China Morning Post. CCTV Sports was also reported to have cut crowd scenes from coverage of the game between Australia and Tunisia.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred From Leaving Iran Because of Protest...
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
Top-flight recovery: the inspiring comeback of the California condor
Despite being the largest flying bird in North America, with a wingspan of up to three metres, you would have been hard pushed to see a California condor in the wild in the 1980s. In a last-ditch effort to save the birds, after decades of persecution and population collapse, the few remaining were captured in 1987 for a multimillion-dollar intensive conservation programme.
China markets tank as protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
China's major stock indices and its currency have opened sharply lower Monday, as widespread protests against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell as much as 4.2% in early trading. It was last down 3.5%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises...
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja Calfornia Sur. Now, nearly one...
Taiwan's President billed midterms as all about China. Now she's resigning as party chief
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections. The DPP's losses in Saturday's vote come as a heavy blow for Tsai as she had tried to frame the election -- technically a local affair to choose city mayors, councilors and county chiefs -- as a way to send a message against Beijing's rising bellicosity toward the island.
