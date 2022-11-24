ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
CNN

Election deniers faced defeat but election denialism is still swirling in Arizona

CNN — Many of the candidates who promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen” were defeated in November, a pattern heralded by Democrats that is already reshaping the contours of the 2024 election – leading the former president to modulate his tone when he recently launched another bid for the White House.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

“Cowardly”: Legal experts slam Garland for punting to special counsel after Trump announcement

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to appoint a special counsel to determine whether to prosecute former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. Garland is set to announce the special counsel on Friday, three days after Trump announced his presidential bid, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump reportedly announced his run so early because he believed it would make it harder for the Justice Department to prosecute him without it seeming political.
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court Just Announced Congress Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court refused to hear Donald Trump’s plea to keep his tax returns out of Congress’ hands on Tuesday. This action finally ends the battle Trump began fighting in 2016, even before taking office when he became the first president in modern history to refuse to reveal what was on his tax returns. He argued that he couldn’t because he was under audit—a status that even if it could be confirmed, tax experts said had no bearing on whether he could release them. The fight entered the courts when Democrats took over Congress in 2019, and the House’s Ways and Means Committee, which oversees taxation, requested copies of Trump’s returns and the administration refused to release them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy