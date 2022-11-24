Read full article on original website
johnny
3d ago
It’s a total scam. The largest polluters China & India aren’t held to the same standards as the US. Kerry and Biden are fleecing us taxpayers yet again. 🤬🤬🤬
Nor - Cal Native
3d ago
All BS anyway. Open up forests to responsible logging and thinning . Environmentalist whackos are responsible for this mess not climate change.
TXWolf
2d ago
You ignore the biggest contributors that won’t go away and won’t allow us to make a difference. They are China & India. They are laughing as we gut our economy and they do nothing. TXWolf
