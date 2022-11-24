Read full article on original website
Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
Windy and cold with a rain/snow mix
Happy Thanksgiving! Today looks to be blustery and markedly colder with north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s. At the same time that its turning cold, an upper-level low will approach from the west, increasing the likelihood of a rain/snow mix across the area. As the upper-level storm […]
KCBD
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning Thursday night, continuing all-day Friday. Much colder temperatures on the way, with high winds and a wintry mix and snow by early Friday morning. The snow and mix will continue through mid-day Saturday with some accumulations in the area.
cw39.com
Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (11/24 PM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain will be hard to come by tonight as coverage will be mainly limited to far southern counties in North Texas. Winds will continue to be strong out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s by early tomorrow morning.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico
A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
everythinglubbock.com
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of upcoming weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready the state’s resources in anticipation of an upcoming storm system that will sweep across the state late week through early weekend. The storm will bring a chance of accumulating snowfall across...
mocomotive.com
tpr.org
cbs7.com
