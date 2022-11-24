ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Windy and cold with a rain/snow mix

Happy Thanksgiving! Today looks to be blustery and markedly colder with north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s.  At the same time that its turning cold, an upper-level low will approach from the west, increasing the likelihood of a rain/snow mix across the area.  As the upper-level storm […]
KCBD

Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning Thursday night, continuing all-day Friday. Much colder temperatures on the way, with high winds and a wintry mix and snow by early Friday morning. The snow and mix will continue through mid-day Saturday with some accumulations in the area.
cw39.com

Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/24 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain will be hard to come by tonight as coverage will be mainly limited to far southern counties in North Texas. Winds will continue to be strong out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s by early tomorrow morning.
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico

A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
everythinglubbock.com

Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of upcoming weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready the state’s resources in anticipation of an upcoming storm system that will sweep across the state late week through early weekend. The storm will bring a chance of accumulating snowfall across...
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
tpr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
