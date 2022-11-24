Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
NHL
Jack Daniel's and Caps Announce Second Single Barrel Personal Collection
Special Jack Daniel's bottles feature whiskey from barrels selected by Capitals alumnus Alan May. Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals and Jack Daniel's announced today a second Jack Daniel's Personal Selection Capitals Barrel featuring Tennessee whiskey from barrels selected by Capitals alumnus Alan May. Fans in Maryland, Virginia and Washington,...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
CBJ recall D Tim Berni from Cleveland Monsters, assign F Brendan Gaunce
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Tim Berni from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned center Brendan Gaunce to the Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Berni, 22, has totaled four goals and 15 assists for 19 points with 54...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 27
* For just the sixth time in NHL history, two different teams earned a three-goal third-period comeback victory on the same day as the Oilers and Blues both achieved the feat Saturday. * Jack Hughes scored the first hat trick of his career - and did so in natural fashion...
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
NHL
Jets resiliency on display in overtime win in Dallas
"You count on the guys to have pride and can bounce back." There was skill, controversy, resiliency, and a whole lot of drama in the latest Central Division clash between the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-1) and Dallas Stars on Friday night. A 4-2 Jets lead late in the third turned into...
NHL
Creating scoring depth with the new trio: Benn, Johnston, and Dellandrea
Wyatt Johnston is on a very good path. The 19-year-old rookie forward for the Stars has now logged 21 NHL games and is averaging 14:11 in time on ice. He has five goals and two assists, and on Friday coach Pete DeBoer made a pretty strong proclamation. "I thought Wyatt...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Women in Hockey: Allysen Weidner
Stars assistant director of youth hockey development helping to create inclusive environment for girls. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Dallas Stars assistant director of youth hockey development Allysen Weidner:
NHL
Maple Leafs hold off Wild, extend point streak to seven
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to seven games with a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Mitchell Marner extended his point streak to 15 games with a goal for Toronto (12-5-5), which has won two in a row and is 5-0-2 in the streak. Matt Murray made 25 saves.
NHL
Schmid makes 33 saves, Devils defeat Sabres
BUFFALO -- The New Jersey Devils won for the 14th time in 15 games, 3-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday. Akira Schmid made 33 saves for the Devils (17-4-0), who have won nine in a row on the road. Their 13-game winning streak ended Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Comments / 0