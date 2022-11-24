ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NHL

Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already

Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video

Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Jack Daniel's and Caps Announce Second Single Barrel Personal Collection

Special Jack Daniel's bottles feature whiskey from barrels selected by Capitals alumnus Alan May. Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals and Jack Daniel's announced today a second Jack Daniel's Personal Selection Capitals Barrel featuring Tennessee whiskey from barrels selected by Capitals alumnus Alan May. Fans in Maryland, Virginia and Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game

Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona

Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

CBJ recall D Tim Berni from Cleveland Monsters, assign F Brendan Gaunce

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Tim Berni from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned center Brendan Gaunce to the Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Berni, 22, has totaled four goals and 15 assists for 19 points with 54...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 27

* For just the sixth time in NHL history, two different teams earned a three-goal third-period comeback victory on the same day as the Oilers and Blues both achieved the feat Saturday. * Jack Hughes scored the first hat trick of his career - and did so in natural fashion...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games

NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES

FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Jets resiliency on display in overtime win in Dallas

"You count on the guys to have pride and can bounce back." There was skill, controversy, resiliency, and a whole lot of drama in the latest Central Division clash between the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-1) and Dallas Stars on Friday night. A 4-2 Jets lead late in the third turned into...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Women in Hockey: Allysen Weidner

Stars assistant director of youth hockey development helping to create inclusive environment for girls. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Dallas Stars assistant director of youth hockey development Allysen Weidner:
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Maple Leafs hold off Wild, extend point streak to seven

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to seven games with a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Mitchell Marner extended his point streak to 15 games with a goal for Toronto (12-5-5), which has won two in a row and is 5-0-2 in the streak. Matt Murray made 25 saves.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Schmid makes 33 saves, Devils defeat Sabres

BUFFALO -- The New Jersey Devils won for the 14th time in 15 games, 3-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday. Akira Schmid made 33 saves for the Devils (17-4-0), who have won nine in a row on the road. Their 13-game winning streak ended Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NEWARK, NJ

