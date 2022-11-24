Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
Kalamazoo prepares for public meet-and-greet, interviews with city attorney finalists
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Three finalists being considered for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney will meet with residents before public interviews in the coming weeks, according to city officials. A public meet and greet is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the candidates in the...
Nationwide program advancing elections integrity picks Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office has been selected as one of 10 counties across the U.S. to participate in a program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections. Officials with the Ottawa County Clerk’s and Register of Deeds offices announced Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
Kalamazoo residents, visitors turn out downtown to support Small Business Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo residents and visitors opened their wallets on Saturday, flocking downtown to shop small. Saturday, Nov. 26 is recognized across the country as Small Business Saturday – the day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Representatives from Consumers Energy...
SNAP recipients can get free grocery delivery through Meijer
Grand Rapids Meijer announced its supercenter stores will offer free home delivery to customers receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The free service is to help “families stretch their dollars even further throughout the busiest shopping season of the year,” Meijer said in a news release. SNAP...
Meijer program raises $34K for Lansing Food Pantry
From Nov. 20-26, Meijer donated one meal for every purchase that included a Meijer product.
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
MSP: Two vehicles on US-131 shot at with BB gun
Police say two vehicles were shot at with a BB gun on Saturday on US-131 in the Wyoming area.
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
Fire breaks out at adult foster home in Bangor, no injuries
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Emergency Services responded to a fire that broke out at an adult foster care facility around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The Bangor Community Fire Department arrived at the Cornerstone Adult Foster Care facility on M-43 in Bangor, Mich, authorities said. Deadly: Semi crash...
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
Michigan state troopers seize firearms
Several illegal firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
