Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Amanda Blake Refused ‘Gunsmoke’ Casting to Pass on Her With 1 Stubborn Tactic
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake employed a very persistent technique to show how serious she was about wanting to audition for the role of Miss Kitty Russell.
Mother and Son: ABC to reboot beloved sitcom with comedians Denise Scott and Matt Okine
The new show, which will explore ageing with the added twist of the migrant experience, leads the ABC TV programming lineup for 2023
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Craig T. Nelson’s Salary Demands for ‘Modern Family’ Cost Him a Ton of Money in the Long Run
Craig T. Nelson is known to modern TV audiences as Zeek in 'Parenthood.' He was almost cast as Jay in 'Modern Family.' The role ultimately went to Ed O'Neill.
Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell
'Gunsmoke' fans awaited a romance between Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell to unfold, but they never even kissed. But, he did have 1 kiss with another character.
'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Gabby Windey Open to Dating Fellow Contestant
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey did not win the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars last week, but she may have met a new man. After getting fun and flirty with Vinny Guadagnino on social media, Windey admitted she would go on a date with the Jersey Shore star, who also competed on DWTS Season 31. Windey, 31, is single after she and Erich Schwer called off their engagement.
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
'Panicked' Christopher Meloni Hopes Another Mariska Hargitay 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Cameo Will Boost 'Poor' Ratings: Source
TV superstar Christopher Meloni needs a hand from his partner in crime! While the popular actor is the lead star in Law & Order: Organized Crime, the spinoff of his old show Law & Order: SVU, the ratings for his new series have reportedly been on a decline — which is why he wants former costar Mariska Hargitay to make another cameo in hopes of a ratings boost."The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking. The stress is getting to him," the insider dished to Radar. "He’s called in Mariska for backup. He wants...
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
After Drew Scott Has A Baby, Jonathan Scott Has A+ Response When Asked If He And Zooey Deschanel Are Next
The Property Brothers have different lives, but Drew and Jonathan Scott still get asked a lot of the same questions.
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Lauren Graham Offers Fans the First Solid Evidence That ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ Might Happen Soon
Could 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2' be a go? If a new interview by Lauren Graham is to be believed, it's a distinct possibility.
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
