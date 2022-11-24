Joe Allen believes Wales need the “performance of their lives” to beat England and make World Cup progress.Wales must beat England for the first time in 38 years on Tuesday to be in with a chance of making the knockout stage.Even then, unless England are beaten by a four-goal margin, Wales will need Iran and the United States to draw their final match to make the round of 16 in Qatar.“I think everyone is hurting because of the situation we find ourselves in and the disappointment of the result (losing 2-0 to Iran) and only having one point after two...

7 HOURS AGO