Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Doddie Weir, the former Scotland and British & Irish Lions second row, has died aged 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease
Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Weir, capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000, went on to raise millions through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation following his diagnosis in 2016. The lock was given an...
Wayne Pivac defiant over future after Wales blow huge lead to lose again
Wayne Pivac remains defiant about his position as Wales coach after a dramatic match ended in a ninth defeat of the year
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Doddie Weir: Scotland’s gentle giant who never lost his positive outlook
Doddie Weir was dealt the cruellest of hands as he was forced to watch his body fail bit by bit before his very eyes.Yet, incredibly, his battle with the disease that claimed his life was hallmarked by the same courage he had shown in all his skirmishes with opposition packs.The giant former Scotland forward, who has died aged 52, simply refused to give in to the limitations put upon him by Motor Neurone Disease.A man famed for his crunching tackles and thunderous carries, he charged straight ahead when dealing with the problems he faced after being diagnosed in December...
On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles appointed England limited-overs head coach
England named Ashley Giles as their new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides from England team director Andy Flower, who was looking to reduce his role within the national set-up.Flower remained team director and would tour with the Test team, while Giles took charge of the limited-overs tour of India.Former Warwickshire and England left-arm spinner Giles had led Warwickshire to the County Championship title the previous September as director of cricket.He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be...
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
Ben Davies full of praise for Harry Kane ahead of Wales vs England clash
It hasn’t been the greatest World Cup campaign for Wales so far, but the Dragons have a small shot at redemption on Tuesday evening, as they face England, needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Right now, they’re hanging by a thread as they sit bottom of...
George North: Wales have had brutally honest week ahead of Australia game
George North says that Wales have had “a brutally honest” week ahead of an Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia.Wales tackle the Wallabies just seven days after being humiliated by Georgia in Cardiff.It was arguably their worst result of rugby union’s professional era, arriving just eight months after Wales lost at home to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy.A fourth successive victory over the Wallabies would not erase memories of the Georgia debacle, but it should at least lift spirits ahead of a tough Six Nations opener against Ireland in just 10 weeks’ time.“I think this week has been a great...
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
Joe Allen calls on Wales to produce ‘performance of our lives’ against England
Joe Allen believes Wales need the “performance of their lives” to beat England and make World Cup progress.Wales must beat England for the first time in 38 years on Tuesday to be in with a chance of making the knockout stage.Even then, unless England are beaten by a four-goal margin, Wales will need Iran and the United States to draw their final match to make the round of 16 in Qatar.“I think everyone is hurting because of the situation we find ourselves in and the disappointment of the result (losing 2-0 to Iran) and only having one point after two...
Neil de Kock: Springboks only one percent off being the team to beat
Given that the 45th test between South Africa and England is at Twickenham and outside the international window, the hosts will go in as favourites. For me, the timing of this test match is bitter-sweet because you always want whoever is available to run out. Nevertheless, the Springboks have selected...
Eddie Jones defends credentials as England head coach after South Africa loss
Eddie Jones defended his credentials after he watched England produce a rudderless display to end a difficult 2022 with a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham.Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth either side of half-time helped the Springboks ease to a comfortable victory in west London with Faf de Klerk adding an 11-point haul while Damian Willemse kicked two drop goals.World champions South Africa finished with 14 men after Thomas du Toit’s 61st-minute red card for a no arms tackle on Luke Cowan-Dickie but Henry Slade’s late score was all England could muster during a drab finale to...
Warren Gatland is top target for Wales if Wayne Pivac is replaced
Warren Gatland is the leading contender to take over as Wales coach if the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) decide to replace Wayne Pivac. Ten months before the World Cup starts, the WRU is holding a review into the dismal autumn campaign that will consider Pivac's position. Wales suffered defeats against...
Warren Gatland is the clear front-runner to coach Wales in next year’s Six Nations Championship and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Wayne Pivac should be replaced.Gatland, who Pivac succeeded as Wales boss after the 2019 World Cup, could potentially step in as interim head coach on a 12-month contract, the PA news agency understands.It is thought that a number of previously unscheduled meetings involving senior Welsh Rugby Union figures have taken place following an embarrassing home defeat against Georgia eight days ago.And while no decision on Pivac’s future has yet been made – a review of Wales’...
Defeat by South Africa lays bare the deeper problems facing England | Robert Kitson
With a World Cup approaching Eddie Jones needs to arrest an alarming slide with six defeats and a draw from 12 Tests in 2022
Rugby great Doddie Weir has died at age 52, according to a statement from the Weir family that was released through the Scottish Rugby Union. Weir died six years after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
‘Force of nature’: ex-rugby player Doddie Weir leaves lasting legacy, say admirers
Scotland and British and Irish Lions legend died over the weekend from motor neurone disease
Scottish rugby legend and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Doddie Weir has died aged 52, his family have said.Mr Weir, who was capped 61 times by Scotland and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 1997, had been battling MND since his diagnosis in 2016.Mr Weir dedicated much of his later life to his foundation, My Name’5 Doddie, which raised millions.“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie”, his family said in a statement released with Scottish Rugby.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rugby’s Rob Burrow says government has ‘blood on their hands’ underfunding MND researchFirefighters face sack if found to have bullied or been racist, LFB boss saysIschia: Footage shows devastation caused by landslide on Italian island
