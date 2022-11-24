Read full article on original website
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
247Sports
College football rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2 in Coaches Poll top 25
The AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings began its changes in the No. 2 spot of the updated Week 14 poll. Thanks to Michigan’s dominant victory at Ohio State, the Wolverines head to their second straight Big Ten Championship Game under head coach Jim Harbaugh. But the drama only...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
WATCH: Jim Leonhard reacts to Minnesota loss
MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota. For the first time since 1993-94, Paul Bunyan's Axe will remain in Minneapolis for a two-year period. The Badgers were gashed, not by the Gophers' power run game, but through the air. UM...
Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
Tavake Tuikolovatu locks in two more Pac-12 official visits
Fontana (Calif.) Summit two-way lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu has locked in official visit No. 3 and will check out Washington State next weekend. Tuikolovatu has already officially visited Cal and Utah and will head to Washington State the weekend of (Dec. 2). "They were my first scholarship offer," Tuikolovatu said. "They...
What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas
This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
247Sports
'You can’t get fined, can you?' Williams on muffed-punt call in Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — You’ll forgive Cadillac Williams for not being completely up to speed on every facet of being a head coach. His run as Auburn’s interim head coach lasted only four weeks, after all. Williams has repeatedly and transparently shared that he’s sought help from his players, former teammates, other coaches and even the fanbase.
How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU
On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
Stanford coaching candidates: Chris Petersen, Dave Clawson seen by media as potential successors to David Shaw
Stanford football's coaching job opened Sunday morning when David Shaw announced after the Cardinal's 35-26 loss to BYU that he was stepping down. Shaw spent 11 years at Stanford and guided it to five Pac-12 Championship Game appearances with three wins on the league's biggest stage. With Shaw resigning, media members mulled the Cardinal's next potential move, including if Chris Petersen should be the first call for the job.
Ryan Day torched by media after Ohio State's second straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
247Sports
