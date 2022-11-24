A toddler and a baby died in a Bronx apartment on Saturday night after each was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, authorities said. The mother of both children, who were identified as 3-year-old and 11-month-old boys, was taken into custody and is being held as a "person of interest," according to the New York City Police Department. The police investigation is active and ongoing.

BRONX, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO