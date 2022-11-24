Read full article on original website
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Inside NYC's famed Chelsea Hotel
Since opening its doors in 1884, New York City's Chelsea Hotel has welcomed artists, writers and cutting-edge thinkers who shaped America's cultural landscape. Today, the storied landmark is being developed into a luxury boutique hotel. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with residents, and with "Inside the Dream Palace" author Sherill Tippins, about the Chelsea's unique history; and with developer Sean MacPherson about his determination to approach the Hotel Chelsea's restoration with reverence.
"I had to be here extra early": Thanksgiving weekend expected to be one of the busiest for air travel in history
Kate Cantrell and her 4-year-old daughter, Elmsley, arrived at New York's LaGuardia airport three hours ahead of their six-hour journey home to New Mexico. "I'm hoping we get out of New York on time because of the weather," Cantrell said. The TSA predicted Sunday would be on par with the...
The Chelsea Hotel: Inside an urban utopia
There's a building in Manhattan like no other in the world, where Mark Twain slept, Madonna posed, and Jimi Hendrix roamed. It's the Hotel Chelsea, otherwise known as the Chelsea Hotel. For more than a century it's been a wonderland destination for celebrities and visionaries. "Walking through the halls, you...
NYPD: 28-year-old Najia Baughn charged with stabbing woman at Queens home
NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman at a home in Queens. Police said they took Najia Baughn, 28, into custody after the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m. According to police, Baughn knocked on the door of a home on 127th Street and...
New York woman in custody after toddler, 11-month-old found fatally stabbed in the Bronx
A toddler and a baby died in a Bronx apartment on Saturday night after each was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, authorities said. The mother of both children, who were identified as 3-year-old and 11-month-old boys, was taken into custody and is being held as a "person of interest," according to the New York City Police Department. The police investigation is active and ongoing.
Comparative Oncology: Trial cancer treatments for dogs could also lead to breakthroughs for humans
If you've ever lost a dog to disease. It may well have been cancer. Some 4 million dogs in the U.S. are diagnosed with it every year, often the same kinds of cancers humans get. We share many of the same genes with our canine companions. And for cancer research,...
Staffing shortages cause for concern among law enforcement agencies nationwide
Norman, Oklahoma — Stunning bodycam video captured the moment officers with the New York City Police Department on Thursday helped rescue a man who had fallen onto the subway tracks. The officers — who were on the opposite platform — had to race across a busy city street to...
