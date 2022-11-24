ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Inside NYC's famed Chelsea Hotel

Since opening its doors in 1884, New York City's Chelsea Hotel has welcomed artists, writers and cutting-edge thinkers who shaped America's cultural landscape. Today, the storied landmark is being developed into a luxury boutique hotel. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with residents, and with "Inside the Dream Palace" author Sherill Tippins, about the Chelsea's unique history; and with developer Sean MacPherson about his determination to approach the Hotel Chelsea's restoration with reverence.
New York woman in custody after toddler, 11-month-old found fatally stabbed in the Bronx

A toddler and a baby died in a Bronx apartment on Saturday night after each was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, authorities said. The mother of both children, who were identified as 3-year-old and 11-month-old boys, was taken into custody and is being held as a "person of interest," according to the New York City Police Department. The police investigation is active and ongoing.
