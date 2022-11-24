ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleed Cubbie Blue

When mayor watched remarkable game, 1907

A Cubs-Cardinals game at Chicago's West Side Grounds on Sunday, June 23, 1907, had all that and more -- all as Mayor Fred Busse looked on. The 2-1 victory improved the Cubs' record to a gaudy 44-12, putting them 8.5 games ahead of the second-place Giants. The Cardinals were dead...
