Tripledemic: Experts concerned about surge in COVID, RSV and the flu
Holiday family gatherings have experts concerned about a surge in cases of not only COVID-19 but also RSV and the flu - a threat they call a 'tripledemic.'. It comes as officials see high demand and short supply of common flu medications.
China prepares to send new 3-person crew to space station
BEIJING (AP) — Final preparations are being made to send a new three-person crew to China’s space station as it nears completion amid intensifying competition with the United States. The China Manned Space Agency says the Shenzhou-15 mission will be launched late Tuesday night. Officials say the six-month mission will be the last “in the construction phase of China’s space station.” The station’s third and final module docked with the station earlier this month, one of the last steps in a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit. In 2003, China became the third country after the U.S. and Russia to put a human into space using its own resources.
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children
China COVID cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season
This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations. But the country is contending with a new set of complex challenges this late fall and winter. Even though Covid tests as well as an updated booster are largely accessible and Thanksgiving holiday travel nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, a slew of pressures on the global economy and a recent surge in respiratory illnesses are expected to continue to impact on Americans in the coming months, leaving President Joe Biden with the challenge of addressing how to quell national anxieties over matters sometimes outside of the executive branch’s control.
China’s State Broadcaster Blurs Out Maskless World Cup Fans as Local COVID Protests Grow
As protests against COVID restrictions continue to spread across China, the country’s state broadcaster has taken to censoring images of maskless crowds at the 2022 World Cup. During Sunday’s World Cup group game between Japan and Costa Rica, the sports channel of China’s state broadcaster CCTV replaced shots of maskless fans in the stadium in favor of images of players and officials, according to the South China Morning Post. CCTV Sports was also reported to have cut crowd scenes from coverage of the game between Australia and Tunisia.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred From Leaving Iran Because of Protest...
Australia reduces national terrorism threat to ‘possible’
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The head of Australia’s main domestic spy agency says the country has downgraded its terrorism threat level from “probable” to “possible” for the first time since 2014. Australian Security Intelligence Organization Director-General Mike Burgess says the defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle East and an ineffective al-Qaida propaganda machine failing to connect with Western youth has resulted in fewer extremists in Australia. However, Burgess says there have been increases in radical nationalism and right-wing extremist ideology in Australia in the past couple of years. He says there have been 11 terrorist attacks and another 21 plots have been disrupted since the threat assessment was elevated from “possible” to “probable” in 2014.
Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say
For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies found
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Java island early this week has risen to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides. At least 24 people remain missing. The National Search and Rescue Agency says the bodies were recovered in two areas in mountainous Cianjur district where landslides triggered by Monday’s quake brought tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people. Officials say rescuers will continue searching until rebuilding begins.
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species...
Hong Kong airport launches new third runway
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s airport has officially launched a new third runway which is expected to boost the city’s status as an aviation hub. The Airport Authority Hong Kong said about 140 flights a day are already using the new runway, which has been in operation since early July. However, the airport is still using only two runways because its center runway has been closed for reconfiguration. The airport is also expanding its Terminal 2 and is building a new concourse and baggage handling system. Work is expected to be completed by 2024, after which the airport will use all three runways, giving it more flight capacity.
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
Mexico’s domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.
China’s Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country’s far western region of Xinjiang “in stages”, following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when...
Top-flight recovery: the inspiring comeback of the California condor
Despite being the largest flying bird in North America, with a wingspan of up to three metres, you would have been hard pushed to see a California condor in the wild in the 1980s. In a last-ditch effort to save the birds, after decades of persecution and population collapse, the few remaining were captured in 1987 for a multimillion-dollar intensive conservation programme.
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
With a blinding yellow flash and a concussion that shakes bones, K9 self-propelled howitzers launch artillery shells onto a hill that’s just been hit by rockets fired from helicopters. Then K2 tanks roar in, speeding up roads and firing as they go. This is part of DX Korea, a...
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago has been arrested in New Delhi’s outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a $677,000 reward. Indian national Rajwinder Singh flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Singh had been arrested Friday following Australia’s extradition request. Australia made another requests last year but Singh couldn’t be located. He was employed as a nurse in a town near Cairns when Cordingley was killed on a beach where she had gone to walk her dog.
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they’ve filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect on Thursday. But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited from the United States to face charges. The Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was traveling with.
