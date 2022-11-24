ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Iranian artists call for boycott of cultural institutions with links to regime

Dozens of Iranian artists have called for an international boycott of cultural institutions run by or affiliated with the Islamic Republic in protest against the regime’s worsening human rights abuses. The call by artists, writers, film-makers and academics living in Iran and among its diaspora comes amid growing anti-government...

