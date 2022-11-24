Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album
Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
hypebeast.com
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
hypebeast.com
Luke Tadashi and the Air Jordan 13 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Luke Tadashi is a basketball zealot. The game has permeated his life, from scoring baskets on his Little Tikes hoop to playing on the AAU circuit as a young adult to the present day. Growing up in Los Angeles, CA, Tadashi didn’t just view basketball as a sport, but a vehicle for expression, which is why he gravitated towards the fashion sensibilities that his favorite players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were exhibiting during their careers. This lifelong fandom manifested into a fervor for sneakers and ultimately led to him co-founding Bristol Studio, an imprint that intersects hoops and design.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting a cool new women’s exclusive colorway. If you love the AJ1, then you probably like its many variations, such as the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is the middle child of the Air Jordan 1 family of sneakers, and it has certainly given us some amazing colorways over the years. Although it isn’t as popular as its older brother, it is still an amazing entry.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Is the Latest Sneaker to Carry "Photon Dust"
Has made it no secret that its eyes are locked on the Zoom Vomero 5 for 2023. The modern sneaker has already been revealed in a bevy of understated colorways for the new year after a brief hiatus following several collaborative A-COLD-WALL* releases. A fitting choice for an era that sees brands such as New Balance thriving with its runners, the Zoom Vomero 5 looks to capitalize on the peaking demand for shoes that balance contemporary tasteful looks with elements that pull from the past.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Will Stop Rapping & Sell His Hard Drive For 9 Figures
NBA Youngboy also says he’s turning down $15M offers to tour. It’s no secret that NBA Youngboy has a bank of music in the stash. In the past few months alone, he’s dished out four solo projects since August. Additionally, he has a joint project alongside Quando Rondo dropping on Friday morning.
LeBron James Reacts To World Cup Lookalike
Social media was abuzz when a Cameroon soccer player resembled LeBron
hypebeast.com
Customers Receiving Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found" Covered in Mold
This past weekend, Nike‘s SNKRS app saw the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found.” While many fans were excited to receive the take on the classic, some were met with disappointment due to an unusual defect. A small number of...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Ironstone"
With 2022 coming to an end soon, is already planning on new Dunk Low colorways for the upcoming year. The latest colorway sees the low-top come dressed in a phantom, light iron ore and ironstone color scheme. The offering sees the shoe constructed in a mixture of materials including a suede base and leather overlays. The Swoosh matches the base in grey suede while the overlays are highlighted in white. The shoe’s tongue and lining is constructed in mesh while the rest of the shoe sits on a two-tone rubber outsole in dark brown to round out the design.
Comments / 0