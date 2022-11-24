Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/24/2022)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 12. Tennessee has won seven of its last eight and Cincinnati four of five after each started 0-2. Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will miss this game. This AFC matchup kicks off Sunday, November 27 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO