Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson: Imitating Tom Brady & Josh Allen, Ready for Browns at Texans?

Football - though often a chaotic game - tries its best to do things in an orderly fashion. So it is with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson. The lowly Texans (1-8-1) have a Week 12 game to play, are shuffling QBs from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen, and are massive underdogs in it as they oppose the Miami Dolphins. The Browns are also occupied this week with a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Football World Calling For Ryan Day To Be Fired

For the second straight year, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen to Michigan with a Big Ten title berth on the line. Now, despite all of his success, some fans are beginning to call for his job following Saturday's performance. Here's what folks on Twitter had to...
COLUMBUS, OH
brownsnation.com

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
TAMPA, FL
brownsnation.com

Fans React To David Njoku’s Great Catch

Tight end David Njoku‘s game and season-saving catch on a fourth down play for the Cleveland Browns could go down in history as one of the best one-handers ever. Here is how fans near and far reacted to Njoku’s spectacular grab that kept the Browns in this tight game.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) ruled out for Week 12's game versus Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) will not play in Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette will miss his first contest this season after suffering a hip injury in Week 10. In a great matchup versus a Cleveland Browns' defense allowing 27.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, Rachaad White should play a feature role on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
brownsnation.com

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

The 3-7 Cleveland Browns host the 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns and Buccaneers have faced each other 10 times, and the Browns lead the series 6-4. The Browns have lost four of the last five meetings;...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting...
TAMPA, FL

