Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
US remains unbeaten against England at World Cups after goalless draw in Qatar
There were no goals in Friday's game between the US Men's National Team (USMNT) and England in a key World Cup game at Qatar 2022, but the result spoke volumes as to where this American team looks to be heading.
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
Ancient barn conversion with steam room found at Roman villa in Rutland
Fresh evidence of owners’ lavish lifestyle discovered at same site as rare Iliad mosaic
BBC
Manchester United: Gary Neville urges Glazer family to 'engage' with fans in sale of club
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says the Glazer family need to "engage properly with the fans" about any new prospective owners of the club. The Glazers have said they are considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives". Their move follows years of protest from fans against their ownership.
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Senegal vs. Qatar
Senegal bounced back from an opening loss to the Netherlands with a 3-1 win over Qatar Friday at Al Thamama Stadium. With three different players finding the back of the net, who was Senegal's Man of the Match?. Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan...
What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture
Brazil will hope to make it two wins out of two ast they continue their World Cup campaign against Switzerland today.The Selecao dominated Serbia in their opening match but Richarlison produced the breakthrough moment with two second-half goals, including a stunning overhead kick.Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the group stages because of an ankle injury, but Tite has an abundance of options to replace him.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to a winner from Breel Embolo. Victory here could earn qualification for the last 16, depending on results elsewhere in Group F.Here’s...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC
FA Cup: King's Lynn hoping to dance past Stevenage and reach round three
Venue: The Walks Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. By reaching round two of the FA Cup, King's Lynn Town have already...
Jude Bellingham Transfer Now 'Inconceivable' Unless Liverpool Get New Owners Or Sell Star Player
Despite reportedly waiting almost two years, the transfer of World Cup star Jude Bellingham could be now out of reach for Liverpool according to new reports.
BBC
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
Gambhir picks Hardik, Shaw as India's future captaincy candidates
"Prithvi Shaw is one I feel can be a very aggressive captain, a very successful captain because you see that aggression in the way a person plays the sport"
BBC
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Australia vs. Tunisia
Australia got its first win of the tournament Saturday by beating Tunisia 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium. Mitchell Duke scored the lone goal of the match, but were there any other standout performers?. Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley and Jimmy Conrad each picked their Man of...
Pivac and Rennie feel the heat as Wales and Australia try to put out fires
Both sides have struggled during the autumn internationals and will need to bolster their walking wounded
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
Comments / 1