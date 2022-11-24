ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
BBC

1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions

In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
theScore

3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia

Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Senegal vs. Qatar

Senegal bounced back from an opening loss to the Netherlands with a 3-1 win over Qatar Friday at Al Thamama Stadium. With three different players finding the back of the net, who was Senegal's Man of the Match?. Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan...
The Independent

What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

Brazil will hope to make it two wins out of two ast they continue their World Cup campaign against Switzerland today.The Selecao dominated Serbia in their opening match but Richarlison produced the breakthrough moment with two second-half goals, including a stunning overhead kick.Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the group stages because of an ankle injury, but Tite has an abundance of options to replace him.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to a winner from Breel Embolo. Victory here could earn qualification for the last 16, depending on results elsewhere in Group F.Here’s...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC

FA Cup: King's Lynn hoping to dance past Stevenage and reach round three

Venue: The Walks Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. By reaching round two of the FA Cup, King's Lynn Town have already...
BBC

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby

Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
BBC

Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup

Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Australia vs. Tunisia

Australia got its first win of the tournament Saturday by beating Tunisia 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium. Mitchell Duke scored the lone goal of the match, but were there any other standout performers?. Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley and Jimmy Conrad each picked their Man of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy