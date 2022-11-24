ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

WSFA

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Bay News 9

westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
ORLANDO, FL

