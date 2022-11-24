Read full article on original website
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
Osceola sheriff releases surveillance video of missing 73-year-old; family asks for public’s help
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A family visiting Central Florida for the holidays is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing father. On Sunday, the Osceola sheriff’s office released surveillance video of McClenton wondering through an adjacent neighborhood. According to a news release, he left Emerald...
WSFA
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
Bicyclist dies after crash in Orange County, troopers say
click orlando
Bicyclist, 69, dies after car driven by 16-year-old strikes him in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
One killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. Saturday on Reynolds Road and Sylvan Road. Law enforcement said that the 69-year-old driver lost control on a curve and veered off the road.
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash
Bay News 9
Woman dies in test drive crash outside Florida car lot
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership. The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is between southwest of Orlando, Polk County...
Osceola sheriff asking for public’s help in locating missing 73-year-old
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 73-year-old man. Herman McClenton went missing on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee. Deputies said McClenton is originally from the Eustis area...
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
Police search for suspect after 21-year-old shot, killed outside Daytona Beach Hookah Pub
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting call around 3:57 a.m. near the intersection of Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground...
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn store
Deputies responded to a report that Carina Holder used a stolen credit card to buy an item from Max Pay Pawn in Lakeland. A lady from Davenport is accused of driving straight towards two Polk County cops.Photo byFlickr.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WESH
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
