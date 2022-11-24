ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident

Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
CBS Pittsburgh

'This whole stretch of road is bad:' Woman killed in crash on Route 22

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV claimed the life of a woman this morning at an intersection on Route 22 that's become notorious for violent and deadly collisions.  According to first responders, this morning's tragedy wasn't the first one at this intersection and they're sure it will not be the last. It was about 10:30 a.m. when first responders said a woman driving an SUV tried to cross Route 22 in Salem Township and never made it to the other side. "She pulled out in front of a truck, obviously, she was t-boned," explained Steven Rosatti assistant...

