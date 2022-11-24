Read full article on original website
Related
After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant
What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?. A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident
Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
'This whole stretch of road is bad:' Woman killed in crash on Route 22
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV claimed the life of a woman this morning at an intersection on Route 22 that's become notorious for violent and deadly collisions. According to first responders, this morning's tragedy wasn't the first one at this intersection and they're sure it will not be the last. It was about 10:30 a.m. when first responders said a woman driving an SUV tried to cross Route 22 in Salem Township and never made it to the other side. "She pulled out in front of a truck, obviously, she was t-boned," explained Steven Rosatti assistant...
Family of 5 hit by truck were waiting to cross Beechnut at La Roche Lane, police say
The two adults and three children, one of which is a 3-month-old, were hanging out at the corner of Beechnut and La Roche Lane, waiting to cross the street, when they were hit, police said.
4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Ohio
A Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed south, and the driver, a 49-year-old man whom police did not identify, hit the woman and child in the crosswalk.
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Two people are dead and at least 16 have been injured after a major accident in oncoming lanes of traffic involving a stolen vehicle in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Four-alarm fire burns along Mystic, CT, seaport
Fire departments from across Connecticut and Rhode Island responded when a fire erupted Sunday along the waterfront in Mystic, CT – causing the sky to glow red.
