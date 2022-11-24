Shocking footage shows driver doing ‘doughnuts’ and drifting around roundabout

Shocking footage captures a driver doing “ doughnuts ” the wrong way around a roundabout in Swindon .

Wiltshire Police shared the video, which shows Daniel Bassett, 26, drifting around at high speeds on 7 May 2022.

His car is seen skidding on the clear roundabout as smoke rises from his tyres.

Bassett has since been banned from driving for 15 months, will have to take an extended driving test and must carry out 200 hours of unpaid community service work thanks to the stunt.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates Court this week.

