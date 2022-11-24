Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
Radio Iowa
Descendants of Norwegian settlers raising funds to restore historic Northwest Iowa site
A fundraiser will be held December 4th to support restoration work at a site in northwest Iowa that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Brugjeld (pronounced BROO-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead has a house, barn and other buildings that date back to the 19th century. It’s located east of Wallingford.
algonaradio.com
Highway 169 Back Open North of Algona
–US Highway 169 has reopened to traffic between Algona and Burt, following a bridge construction project that started this summer. The bridge work over Black Cat Creek, just north of Smith Lake, wrapped up this week, and the route is now open to regular traffic. A detour had been in...
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Hoping To Come To Agreement on Design of “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is hoping to make some progress on a design agreement for the junction of Highways 18 and 71 north of town in coming weeks. The discussion began earlier this year when the Iowa Department of Transportation released the results of a traffic study that was requested following a number of crashes at the intersection which is when a roundabout was suggested as a possible solution.
1380kcim.com
Unemployment Across The Region Up In October, But Figures Remain Below 2021 Levels
Unemployment rates throughout the listening area climbed by as much as 0.6 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD). Carroll and Greene Counties led the region for Oct. 2022 unemployment at 2.0 percent, followed closely by Audubon County at 2.1 percent, and Sac County at 2.2 percent. Guthrie County recorded unemployment at 2.6 percent, Calhoun County at 2.7 percent, and 3.1 percent for Crawford County. Across the seven-county region, unemployment was up by 0.3 points on average. Unemployment rates for the area were 0.6 points lower compared to October 2021. IWD calculated statewide unemployment for the previous month at 2.9 percent, while the national unemployment rate clocked in at 3.7 percent. View the entire data set by following the links included below.
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
Iowa Man Gets 108 Months In Prison For Meth Conspiracy
An Iowa man was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to drug distribution charges. Justin Haubrich, 46, from Milford, Iowa, pled guilty on June 28, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County
There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
algonaradio.com
Three Killed in Wright County Crash
–A Britt man has been identified as one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wright County Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Mack Semi driven by 20-year-old Braxton Murphy of Eldora collided with a 2007 BMW 525 around 7:05 AM Monday, at the intersection of County Road R33 and 160th Avenue, about five miles North of Holmes.
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
Comments / 0