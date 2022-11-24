Unemployment rates throughout the listening area climbed by as much as 0.6 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD). Carroll and Greene Counties led the region for Oct. 2022 unemployment at 2.0 percent, followed closely by Audubon County at 2.1 percent, and Sac County at 2.2 percent. Guthrie County recorded unemployment at 2.6 percent, Calhoun County at 2.7 percent, and 3.1 percent for Crawford County. Across the seven-county region, unemployment was up by 0.3 points on average. Unemployment rates for the area were 0.6 points lower compared to October 2021. IWD calculated statewide unemployment for the previous month at 2.9 percent, while the national unemployment rate clocked in at 3.7 percent. View the entire data set by following the links included below.

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO