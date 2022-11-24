ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
The Center Square

Sazerac plans $600M expansion, to add 50 jobs in Southeastern Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Sazerac plans to make what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the largest distilled spirits-related investment in the state's history. The company, whose brands include Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and Southern Comfort whiskey, said it intends to spend $600 million to expand its barrel-making capacity and build 20 warehouses in London, a town 70 miles south of Lexington. To accommodate for the expansion, Sazerac will acquire the...
whvoradio.com

Farm Broadcaster Max Armstrong Makes Western Kentucky Visit

Well-known farm broadcaster Max Armstrong recently made a stop in the bluegrass state to see Kentucky farming and record a segment for a popular show on RFD-TV. Armstrong visited with Travelin the Bluegrass Host Alan Watts during the visit. Armstrong says he has had a long relationship with RFD-TV. Among...
KFVS12

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
The Kentucky News-Sentinel

KY POLITICAL SCENE: Daniel Cameron Seen As Front Runner In Republican Primary For May 2023 Governors Race

KY Attorney General Daniel CameronPhoto byPhoto Credit: KY AG Office photo. November 25, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher, Chief Political Editor. With less than 6 months to go till the May 16th 2023 Republican Primary for State Offices in Kentucky 3 Republicans have emerged as front runners. Republican political insiders around the state are quietly discussing the upcoming primary election and many have privately voiced who they feel are leading the pack.
westkentuckystar.com

Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY

As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
kentuckytoday.com

Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
lakercountry.com

KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption

The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
kyweathercenter.com

Another Big Storm System On The Way

Good afternoon, folks. Winds continue to crank out there today as a potent low pressure works through the region. This is kicking off a very active setup with another big system ready to blow in here by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty showers will continue to be noted this afternoon and...
cartercountytimes.com

Gov. Beshear has more courage than Kentucky Senate’s GOP bunch

Gov. Andy Beshear, who has endeared himself to many voters as a man of compassion in his handling of disasters, again has placed people ahead of politics with his decision to allow use of medicinal marijuana. With public opinion polls showing that 90 percent of Kentuckians favor controlled use of...
