Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in Bronx apartment
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation in New York City. Police say a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso Saturday night. The 24-year-old mother had been taken into custody and transported to a hospital after acting erratically less than an hour earlier. A short time later, police received a 911 call for the same location reporting two children were not breathing. Officers returned to the apartment and tried to resuscitate the boys, who died while being treated at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. The mother was not arrested and the father was not taken into custody.
Oregon salvages a win at Phil Knight, beats Villanova 74-67
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Quincy Guerrier made six 3-pointers and Willie Richardson scored five of his 19 points in the final 1:39 and Oregon beat Villanova 74-67 in the consolation round game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Brendan Hausen’s 3-pointer with 2:27 left gave Villanova the lead, 67-64 but the Wildcats never scored again. Guerrier’s sixth 3 tied it, Richardson made a free throw and made consecutive shots to end it.
Taylor's 25 lead Lehigh over Monmouth 80-76
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Led by Evan Taylor’s 25 points, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks defeated the Monmouth Hawks 80-76. The Mountain Hawks improved to 4-2 with the win and the Hawks fell to 0-7.
McCollum's 14 lead Siena past Seton Hall 60-55
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Led by Javian McCollum’s 14 points, the Siena Saints defeated the Seton Hall Pirates 60-55 in the third-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Saints are now 4-3 on the season, while the Pirates moved to 4-3.
Moore's 28 powers South Alabama past Robert Morris, 84-70
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Led by Isaiah Moore's 28 points, the South Alabama Jaguars defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 84-70 on Sunday. The Jaguars are now 3-4 on the season, while the Colonials moved to 2-5.
No. 21 Baylor women edge No. 23 Villanova 75-70
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor held off No. 23 Villanova 75-70 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals. After Villanova’s Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made both free throws and, on the Wildcats’ next possession, they missed three more shots before Bickle corralled a rebound with 10.1 seconds to play and made two more free throws. The Wildcats missed their last seven shots in the final 1:17. Maddy Siegrist scored 22 points for Villanova.
