ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tlqyv_0jMN4fGB00

(NEXSTAR) – Looking for a quick bite to eat on Thanksgiving? Whether you’re traveling, burned the turkey, or just hungry for some French fries, here are a few fast food joints and restaurants that will still be open on Thanksgiving.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Hours may vary across locations, be sure to call or check online before visiting your nearest restaurant.

Benihana

Select Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

Boston Market

Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

Where to get Thanksgiving dinner in the Capital Region

Burger King

Some locations will be open. You can check the hours of your nearest Burger King online .

Cracker Barrel

As it has since 1969, Cracker Barrel will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve its Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m.

Denny’s

Known for being “always open,” Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.

These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving but hours may vary by store, a representative tells Nexstar. Before visiting, check your Dunkin’ location’s hours online or in the mobile app.

IHOP

Though IHOP locations are listed as being open online , you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

McDonald’s

Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living . You can check your location’s hours online .

LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Popeyes

Some Popeyes locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here .

Red Lobster

Select Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company . Open location and hours can be viewed online.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Some locations will be open for Thanksgiving. You can find your nearest location on Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s website .

Thanksgiving Day wasn’t always on Thursday or even in November

Starbucks

Need a little caffeine pick-me-up? You’re in luck – most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your location’s hours online .

Waffle House

Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Finding New Thanksgiving Traditions

There used to be a time when the mall was filled with lots of people waiting for that Black Friday deal. Now, there seem to be those looking for new Thanksgiving traditions. We stopped by gong cha on western avenue in Albany, where one group of cousins has created an annual tradition they call a […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Creative things to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers

Now that you've stuffed your stomach with all those festive foods, maybe you're thinking about some creative and tasty ways to use those leftovers. Look no further! We've gathered some of the tastiest meals that you can make without spending a dime!
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury Walmart closed briefly after shooting in parking lot

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly on Sunday afternoon following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4:00 PM, after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

9-year-old, woman rescued after child falls through ice in Illinois

AURORA, Ill. (WGN) — A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., Aurora Police were called to a frozen section of a retention pond after receiving a report that a boy was drowning. The boy reportedly fell through...
AURORA, IL
NEWS10 ABC

REAL ID deadlines: Don’t miss these dates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – November marks six months until the deadline for U.S. travelers needing to have updated driver’s licenses or identification cards to board domestic flights and access federal facilities. Here are a few quick facts about the REAL ID Act and its upcoming deadlines. What is...
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy