Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
Man hit by vehicle in Nashua on Thanksgiving taken to Boston hospital
NASHUA, N.H. — A man in his late 20's who was hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving in Nashua was taken to a Boston hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Nashua police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on West Hollis Street and...
NH Chronicle: Themed restaurants in Portsmouth where diners are eating up the atmosphere
Friday, December 2nd — Tonight, Audrey Cox hits up two Portsmouth restaurants where the atmosphere is everything. From Tour, where you can play a round of golf virtually while enjoying your meal, to fancy old cars on display down the street at Gibb's Garage Bar and Grille. Plus, NH...
Family Displaced, Dog Injured by Newbury, MA House Fire
A family was displaced by a fire Friday morning at a house in Newbury. The fire in the single family home on Low Street was reported around 11:20 a.m. and went to two alarms, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin to bring in more help. Firefighters brought the fire...
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting to Bring the 2022 Christmas Cheer
The 2022 Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting is right around the corner!. Holiday parades and tree lightings are the unofficial kickoff to the holidays in whatever town you're in. Let me be the first to tell you that going to these parades matters. Whether you think your...
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
Dog perishes in Allen Street fire caused by washing machine malfunction
MANCHESTER, NH – A family’s pet dog perished in a fire on Allen Street Saturday afternoon that fire officials say was caused by a faulty portable washing machine. Fire companies were dispatched to 42 Allen St. at 5:44 p.m. Engine 2 arrived within minutes and reported heavy fire...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
Police arrest New Hampshire man, the second in connection to Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police arrested a New Hampshire man in connection to the robbery of a bank in Martha’s Vineyard, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office announced Saturday. Friday evening at 8:00 p.m., authorities including State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Omar Johnson...
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Firefighters Prevent Newburyport, MA Basement Fire from Spreading
Firefighters contained a fire to the basement of a Newburyport house Saturday evening. Neighbors called 911 to the house on Dove Drive around 6:40 p.m. where arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from a basement window, according to acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III. Firefighters entered the house and to attack the flames and stopped them from spreading to the rest of the house.
The body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.
