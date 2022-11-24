ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson responds to 'chatter' about Nathaniel Hackett's job status

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos are 3-7 and the team’s offense is a mess. Offensive-minded head coach Nathaniel Hackett is leading the worst-scoring offense in the league, and his overall game management has been poor.

So it’s no surprise that there’s been heavy speculation that Hackett could be fired, but perhaps not until the end of the season. After the team’s 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was asked if the speculation about his coach’s job status is a distraction.

“I think that anytime you play this game professionally — anytime there’s tough days, there’s always talk,” Wilson said. “There’s always chatter. We’re going to do everything we can to turn this thing around. That’s all we’re focused on.

“We can’t focus on anything else as a team, as players, as coaches or as a collective organization. We’re all in and we’re going to do everything we can to get this thing turned around and focus on tomorrow. Focus on having to be better.”

Hackett will get another chance to turn things around when Denver goes on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. The Panthers (3-8) are one of just a handful of teams who have a worse record than the Broncos, and their defense ranks 19th in scoring this year. If Denver can’t get a result in Charlotte, there will be no hope of salvaging the 2022 season.

