thenewscrypto.com
Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
CoinTelegraph
FTX fall was ‘incredibly damaging,’ crypto must foster real utility: Ripple policy lead
Ripple’s APAC Policy Director has described the fall of FTX as “incredibly damaging” for the crypto space, but says the industry should stand the test of time if its focus shifts towards building “real utility.”. In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, Ripple’s APAC policy lead Rahul...
cryptonewsz.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW): The reliable, growing alternative to the declining Chiliz (CHZ) and eCash (XEC) tokens
Despite being in its initial launch phase, Snowfall Protocol is creating waves in the crypto space. According to experts, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has the technological potential to earn remarkable gains through its presale. Moreover, Snowfall Protocol’s futuristic vision will keep the SNW token price steadily growing over the years, unlike other well-established tokens like Chiliz (CHZ) and eCash (XEC), which have been experiencing bearish price movements over the years.
zycrypto.com
Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace
Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
thenewscrypto.com
MetaMask All Set to Collect Users’ IP Addresses On-Chain Transaction
ConsenSys would use users’ personal information to protect against illegal activity. Infura is an API-based tool that enables users to link their applications to the Ethereum network. The wallet’s developer ConsenSys published a revised privacy policy agreement On Nov 23, which prompted criticism on social media. That stated, ConsenSys’...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX
Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
thenewscrypto.com
Web3 Game Publisher Fenix Games Raises $150 Million
Fenix Games is “like a VC fund” for supporting the next generation of blockchain games. The future plan for Fenix Games is to expand the game industry through publishing efforts. Fenix Games, a Web3 game developer, has secured $150 million in capital to purchase, invest, and deliver blockchain...
thenewscrypto.com
Leading South Korean Exchanges Announces Delisting of WEMIX Token
The token’s delisting was declared by the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body. The token’s developer has completed a $46 million funding round. The WEMIX token, used on the WEMIX gaming platform, has been delisted from many major South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges. The cryptocurrency venture recently disclosed that it was receiving funding from corporations including software giant Microsoft. Furthermore, the token’s delisting date was declared by the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body, which is comprised of the five largest exchanges in the nation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Launches New Initiative To Promote Crypto Exchange Transparency and On-Chain Accounting
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is launching an initiative to help encourage more transparency among firms in the industry, particularly in regard to proof of reserves. In a blog post, Coinbase says it’s exploring new ways to prove reserves using more crypto-native methods, plus announcing a $500,000 developer grant program to encourage others to do so as well.
Africa’s Mobile Money Ecosystem Embraces Blockchain to Drive X-Border Real-Time Payments
In 2020, scientists at the University of Zambia (UNZA) proposed a clearing and settlement architecture that would allow interoperability between mobile money payment networks based on a distributed ledger system. The researchers argued that a payment infrastructure based on a centralized database is ill-suited to the way people use mobile...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Blockchains for Building Decentralized Applications (DApps)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Decentralized applications (DApps) are becoming more popular in the technology space because of their functionality, reliability, and security. Smart contracts power DApps, and they run on a blockchain. They represent the next phase of applications and form a core component of Web 3.0.
dailycoin.com
Withdrawals for Staked Ethereum Enters Testnet Stage, ETH Price Jumps 10%
The Ethereum Foundation JavaScript team has announced that it will relaunch the Shandong Testnet in the coming days. This is to kickstart withdrawals for staked Ethereum, more than two months after the mainnet merge. Ethereum to Relaunch Shandong Testnet. In December 2020, staking was introduced on Ethereum after the Beacon...
cryptogazette.com
Gemini Crypto Exchange To Find Solution for Users To Redeem Funds
It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange Gemini is working hard to find solutions for customers to be able to redeem funds. Check out the latest reports below. The crypto exchange Gemini says it’s working to “find a solution” so its customers can redeem funds from its interest-earning program, Gemini Earn.
thebiochronicle.com
Welcoming the Next Generation of Gaming With Binance NFT
The first Initial Game Offering, or IGO, will be formally introduced on October 2022 by Binance NFT. Find out about our newest project to create the ideal launching platform for NFT games and players. Due to their interesting game mechanics and potential for earning cryptocurrency rewards, NFT games are growing...
u.today
Ripple CTO Says Bitcoin Doesn't Deliver on Its Main Pitch
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, has opined that Bitcoin has failed to deliver on its main pitch of being your own bank. His criticism comes in response to a Vitalik Buterin quote posted on Twitter. The Canadian programmer stressed the importance of removing intermediaries, arguing that blockchain would put Uber out of a job and let taxi drivers work directly with their customers.
wealthinsidermag.com
UK Bank Starling Blocks Payments to Crypto Platforms — Claims Crypto Is High Risk, Heavily Used for Criminal Purposes
Starling Bank has informed its customers that the bank no longer supports fund transfers to cryptocurrency platforms, including crypto exchanges. The bank stated that cryptocurrencies “are high risk and heavily used for criminal purposes and, as such, we no longer support them.”. Starling Bank Blocks Fund Transfers to Crypto...
