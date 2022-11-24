ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kerrang

Tony Iommi: “Ronnie James Dio gave us a new lease of life, and it also gave us a challenge”

On April 27, 1979, Black Sabbath kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of the band. He’d already actually quit once, and returned soon after, but this time it was for good. Too much booze and drugs (and in relative terms, for this to be a standout problem in late-’70s Sabbath is quite the thing), not enough focus on work, winding up the rest of the band in the studio, Ozzy had become a drag on a band already struggling.
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
WFBQ Q95

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Futurism

Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible

They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
BBC

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi thanked with mirror-gift

A neon illuminated mirror has been presented to Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to thank him for promoting his home city of Birmingham. The mirror is hand-engraved and depicts the Black Sabbath heavy metal bench that sits on Black Sabbath Bridge in the city. Mr Iommi said he thought it...
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Guitar World Magazine

The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV

A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.

