bookriot.com
Why Book Blogs Still Matter In an Age of BookTok
I’ve been on the bookish internet for more than 15 years, and in that time, I’ve watched platforms rise and fall. I remember talking about books on Livejournal, for Sappho’s sake. I started a book blog called the Lesbrary in 2011, because I couldn’t find an LGBTQ book blog that wasn’t 90% M/M books. Of course, I started an accompanying Tumblr for it at about the same time, because I spent most of my time there. Years later, I’d join BookTube, and years after that, I even gave BookTok a try for a bit before slowly backing away.
bookriot.com
Book Ratings Systems Are Not a Solution: Book Censorship News, November 25, 2022
Because of the holiday in the U.S. this week, the roundup of book censorship news and insights will be shorter than usual. Although there are several right-wing groups eager to implement movie-style book ratings to library titles, the reality is, book rating systems are an exercise in futility and bias. Julia Rittenberg does an outstanding job explaining why book rating systems would not work, and in addition, I recommend tuning into a recent episode of the You’re Wrong About podcast that delves into the history of the movie rating system and how easily bought, subverted, and problematic it has been. After you’ve read and listened to those two deep dives into the challenges of book rating systems, you’ll want to then read Richard Price’s Thoughts on Ratings.
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol review – Netflix’s junky musical is a lump of coal
The voices of Olivia Colman, Luke Evans and Jessie Buckley can’t enliven an ugly, joyless retread of the Dickens classic
Merriam-Webster names 'gaslighting' as its word of 2022
“Gaslighting” has been named Merriam-Webster's word of 2022. It means the psychological manipulation of a person that “causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts."
bookriot.com
The Big List of 25+ of the Best Craft Books
I spent the first 40 years of my life as a wannabe crafter. Crafting looked cool, craft books looked cool, but for some reason I did not think it was for me. Some of my reluctance came from a place of knowing that I’m not really very good at crafting or art or anything visual.
bookriot.com
Win a Copy of EXTINCTION by Bradley Somer!
This giveaway is sponsored by Blackstone Publishing. Deep in the mountains a ranger watches over the last surviving grizzly bear. With the natural world exhausted, Ben has dedicated himself to protecting this single fragment of the wild. One night, he hears poachers, come to hunt his bear. A heart-pounding chase begins, crossing forests and mountainsides. Sometimes hunter, sometimes prey—Ben must choose the bear’s fate and his own. Is he willing to lay down his life for a dying breed? Is he willing to kill for it?
