2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 2
Jeff and Rebecca conclude this year’s holiday recommendation extravaganza. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!. Discussed in this episode:. Amor Towles. Sherry Thomas’ Lady Sherlock...
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol review – Netflix’s junky musical is a lump of coal
The voices of Olivia Colman, Luke Evans and Jessie Buckley can’t enliven an ugly, joyless retread of the Dickens classic
The Big List of 25+ of the Best Craft Books
I spent the first 40 years of my life as a wannabe crafter. Crafting looked cool, craft books looked cool, but for some reason I did not think it was for me. Some of my reluctance came from a place of knowing that I’m not really very good at crafting or art or anything visual.
Why Book Blogs Still Matter In an Age of BookTok
I’ve been on the bookish internet for more than 15 years, and in that time, I’ve watched platforms rise and fall. I remember talking about books on Livejournal, for Sappho’s sake. I started a book blog called the Lesbrary in 2011, because I couldn’t find an LGBTQ book blog that wasn’t 90% M/M books. Of course, I started an accompanying Tumblr for it at about the same time, because I spent most of my time there. Years later, I’d join BookTube, and years after that, I even gave BookTok a try for a bit before slowly backing away.
