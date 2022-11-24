Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Croatia vs Canada, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Newly famous international darlings Canada will try again for a number of firsts, when they face Croatia in their second game at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Canada outshone many of the tournament’s heavyweights during the first round of group games, ultimately falling just short of their first World Cup point and, had things gone just a bit differently, their first win.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
NBC Sports
How can USA qualify for the World Cup last 16?
“How can the USA qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup and make it out of the group stage?”. That is the question you will hear time and time again ahead of their Group B finale against Iran on Tuesday, November 29 at 2pm ET. As the information...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
NBC Sports
Morocco upsets Belgium as Atlas Lions pull off another huge shock
Morocco stunned Belgium as there was yet another shock result at the World Cup, as the No. 2 ranked team in the world were second best throughout. The Atlas Lions mauled the Red Devils. Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri whipped in a free kick from an impossible angle with 15 minutes to...
NBC Sports
Alvaro Morata Clips in Spain's Opener vs. Germany in Second Half
Germany is on the brink of elimination. Alvaro Morata, who came off the bench in the 54th minute, opened the scoring in the 62nd minute for Spain with a silky outside-the-boot finish past Manuel Neuer. Jordi Alba, Spain’s left back, delivered the low cross past Thilo Kehrer as Morata cut...
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
NBC Sports
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium’s upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Police came in to seal off parts of central Brussels and deployed tear gas and water cannons to...
NBC Sports
Niclas Füllkrug Equalizes Late for Germany Vs. Spain
Germany’s hopes of advancing have increased. Niclas Füllkrug, who came off the bench in the 70th minute for Thomas Muller, scored a much-needed equalizer for the Germans against Spain in the 83rd minute. After Jamal Musiala chested the ball down inside the penalty box with a swarm of...
NBC Sports
World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams
The 2022 World Cup squads are confirmed as the rosters for all 32 nations at the tournament is now official. From surprise call-ups to the agony of injury, there has been so much news swirling around which 26 players from each country will be named in their national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Sports
Expected Transfer Value of USMNT squad revealed
The Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of the USMNT squad at the World Cup has been revealed and there are some eyebrow-raising numbers. From the star players to the veterans and some incredible values for youngsters, it is clear this USMNT is heading in the right direction. The one takeaway from...
NBC Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain — Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to his back behind the baseline, then waited for teammates to race off Canada’s bench and pile on top of him. A few minutes later, the Canadians finally could lift the Davis Cup. “I think of us all here, we’ve dreamt of...
Comments / 0