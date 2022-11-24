ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mike Tomlin responds to Germaine Pratt calling his offense predictable

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlhOz_0jMMzAJN00

The Cincinnati Bengals are on to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

But the fallout from “Steelers Week” remains.

Those Bengals bested the Steelers in Pittsburgh impressively, in part because Joe Burrow keeps on cruising no matter who is on the field.

But Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt suggested after the game that the Steelers offense was predictable to the point of helping them out.

“Just settling down,” Pratt told Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports (h/t Michael Niziolek of Cleveland.com) “It was us giving them plays. We knew what they were going to do. They like to do the same plays over and over.”

And now Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has responded, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

General onlookers would probably agree with Pratt on this one (and one look at Steelers-based media suggests fans aren’t too happy with the offensive coordinator), though the Steelers aren’t in a great spot right now as they try to bring along a rookie quarterback on the fly.

Either way, the Bengals got the win and Pratt’s commentary is hardly the most damning compared to that shot La’el Collins took at T.J. Watt after the game.

Comments / 3

Tony Musser
3d ago

they are predictable and have been. it's been shown that they run the same plays over and over and over and over and over...you get the point. Canada must go, Tomlin, you can to. make an fn change. you picked the wrong guy, it's OK to say you blew it. bye to both

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star

The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale

A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins fans react to the rollercoaster of a win over the Texans

The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, on Sunday, as they defeated the Houston Texans 30-15 at Hard Rock Stadium. The final score wasn’t exactly indicative of how the game actually played out, as Miami built a 30-point lead in the first half. However, once left tackle Terron Armstead left with an injury, the blocking fell apart, causing Miami to take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy