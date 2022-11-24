I have an interesting relationship with my nails. Growing up, I spent upwards of two hours painting the perfect zebra stripes and adding the cutest stickers. In college, I started getting gel and acrylic nails. I fell in love with the way my hands looked, and it made me feel like a total grown up — not just some kid. Then, I graduated, became busy with work, and started running around the city. I no longer had time to get elaborate manicures every other week. Not to mention, claws don’t pair well with eight-hour typing days. So, I started to paint my au naturel nails with clean, sheer polish. It was great, until they started to crack and break from years of damaging gel and acrylic manis. To be honest, I’m still in that brittle phase of my nail journey, but OPI’s Nail Envy may be the answer to all of my nail problems — and it’s on sale just in time for Black Friday.

