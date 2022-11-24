Read full article on original website
In Style
Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Is Up to 44% Off at Amazon Today
Ever since Reese Witherspoon was first spotted wearing Tretorn sneakers in 2019, the retro-inspired shoes have become a mainstay in her wardrobe. The actress has been known to wear her Rawlins sneakers with everything from jeans and a sweater to a dress, and thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday Sale, you can get her exact pair on sale for $64.
In Style
The Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Says Fits “Just Right” Is on Sale Today With Deals Up to 76% Off
It’s time, everyone. Roll up your sleeves, adjust your glasses, and break out your ever-growing wish list: Black Friday is here. With the amount of sales begging for your attention, celebrity-loved jeans should be at the top of your list. As luck would have it, Joe’s Jeans — a Jennifer Garner favorite — are on sale for up to 76 percent off today in select styles and sizes.
In Style
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
If you’re like me, you’re on your phone or computer right now, urgently shopping all of the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals. I’ve already found savings on extremely cozy Uggs, ultra-comfortable walking slides, Amazon best-sellers, and more. But one opportunity stands out from the rest: the Skims bi-annual sale; which is conveniently happening during today’s internet-wide Black Friday sales.
In Style
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping
As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 16 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.
In Style
The Expensive-Looking Jewelry Worn by Julia Roberts and Katie Holmes Is on Sale Starting at Just $18
Baublebar is a one-stop shop for holiday shopping, and luckily its Black Friday sale is in full swing until November 29. You can snag 30 percent off almost every single product with the code BB30. This is all good news, but if I had to identify a thorn, it would be that there is an endless amount of jewelry, home products, ornaments, gifts, and more that deserve to be in your cart. So where do you start?
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Declared It's Holiday Sweater Season in a Festive Knit and Sheer Skirt
Jennifer Lopez is doing holiday dressing the J.Lo way. This year, forget the ugly sweaters and the plaid pajamas, and, instead, take a cue from Ms. Lopez, who paired a festively-chic sweater with a sheer, high-slit skirt while stepping out with her husband Ben Affleck for a performance of Broadway's The Music Man in New York City the day after Thanksgiving.
In Style
Act Fast! Olaplex's TikTok-Famous Hair Repair Treatment Is Majorly on Sale at Amazon
Just like our skin, our hair could use a bit of extra care during the winter. Colder temperatures take a toll on what moisture our strands have left, leaving our hair dry, brittle, and susceptible to damage. But rather than waiting until a week before your holiday party to revive your locks, you can get them as shiny and soft as the velvet dress you’ll be wearing during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, when Olaplex’s best-selling bond repair products are 20 percent off.
In Style
The 30 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals at Amazon Today, According to a Shopping Editor
TBH, I used to hate Black Friday. The pressure to impulse buy in a single day stressed me out, and don’t even get me started on in-store Black Friday shopping (*shivers*). Thanks to Amazon, however, I’m less apprehensive about shopping during the chaotic holiday now. Though extensive (we’re talking thousands of deals), Amazon’s Black Friday event makes shopping virtually painless — and to sweeten the pot even more, I put together a list of the 15 best fashion picks on the site so you can browse stress-free.
In Style
The 52 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 75% Off
I love an online sale as much as the next person, but few things stress me out quite like Cyber Monday. Suddenly you’re back at your desk after a long holiday weekend attempting to sort through your now crowded inbox, all while attempting to shop every retailer’s one-day-only sale. You’ve got Zoom open in one tab and Amazon open in another; over the past few years, we’ve created one of the most hectic post-holiday routines.
In Style
I’m Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon Leggings While They’re Just $14 for Cyber Monday
Whenever I tell people that I don’t own jeans, their eyebrows immediately raise into their hairlines. But it’s true — I’m either in a dress or a flowy top paired with leggings. As such, I’m constantly on the hunt for super comfortable and flattering leggings that complete a variety of outfits and, hopefully, aren’t too expensive. That’s not to say I don’t love my name-brand Fabletics and Splendid leggings, because, of course, I do. But since I like to buy leggings in bulk, I’m definitely always on the hunt for a good deal — and fortunately, my faves from Leggings Depot are going for just $14 right now.
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand
Different strokes for different folks.
In Style
Dua Lipa Wore a Plaid Dress in the Most Underrated Christmas Color
Leave it to Dua Lipa to put an ultra-chic spin on holiday plaids. On Sunday, the pop star, who was born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents, shared the exciting news that she has recently been granted Albanian citizenship by the country's president Bajram Begaj. With the momentous occasion falling right in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dua seemingly got into the holiday spirit and wore a dress in a festive plaid print. But rather than red and green checks, the singer wore an asymmetric take on the pattern in one of the most underrated Christmas colors — blue — as well as, burgundy.
In Style
I’m a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 7 Deals I’m Buying From Nordstrom’s Extended Black Friday Sale
If you’re shopping until you’re dropping, you’re not doing it right — sorry not sorry. I know this time of year — I’m talking Black Friday and Cyber Monday — is stressful, but I’ve done my fair share of impulse buying because something was “on sale,” only to find myself with a little bit of buyer’s remorse. But in my years working in the profession of shopping, I’ve learned how to tell the difference between a good deal that’s certainly intriguing upon first glance and a great deal that’s 100 percent worth pressing “add to cart” on — and Nordstrom has some of the greatest deals on the internet right now.
In Style
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart Starting at $9
I hope you haven’t put your credit card away just yet, because while Black Friday deals may be over, Cyber Monday discounts are just starting. If you’re not planning to go all out for Cyber Monday, you may want to reconsider: I’ve selected some of the very best (and practical) early deals on Amazon that you’ll want to take advantage of while you can. Running low on socks? My favorite Hanes pack is on sale for just $6. Need holiday outfit inspo? This silky slip skirt will do the job without a hefty price tag. Perhaps your complexion needs a boost? Here’s a $13-vitamin C moisturizer that’ll get you glowing in no time. Convinced you might need to do a little more shopping? I hope so.
In Style
J.Crew's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off 800+ New Holiday Arrivals, but These Are the 10 Best to Shop
J.Crew has long been my go-to store for button downs, affordable cashmere, and work-ready wear that's never too stuffy. And while the brand has always excelled at designing timeless pieces, Olympia Gayot – the retailer’s newest womenswear leader who made the brand go viral – has brought a playful attitude to the J.Crew’s classic approach, exemplified perfectly in the brand’s newly launched holiday collection that combines sparkles, bold patterns, and bright colors with the brand’s signature high-quality materials. And during the retailer’s Black Friday sale, those very pieces are over half off.
In Style
The "Magic" Nail Strengthener Loved by Editors and Shoppers Alike Is Now $13 Thanks to a 30% Discount
I have an interesting relationship with my nails. Growing up, I spent upwards of two hours painting the perfect zebra stripes and adding the cutest stickers. In college, I started getting gel and acrylic nails. I fell in love with the way my hands looked, and it made me feel like a total grown up — not just some kid. Then, I graduated, became busy with work, and started running around the city. I no longer had time to get elaborate manicures every other week. Not to mention, claws don’t pair well with eight-hour typing days. So, I started to paint my au naturel nails with clean, sheer polish. It was great, until they started to crack and break from years of damaging gel and acrylic manis. To be honest, I’m still in that brittle phase of my nail journey, but OPI’s Nail Envy may be the answer to all of my nail problems — and it’s on sale just in time for Black Friday.
In Style
Hurry! Nordstrom’s Massive Black Friday Sale Still Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Bags
Even as a shopping writer, I can admit that Black Friday is a bit overrated. Sometimes, items sell out immediately or the discounts just aren’t as steep as you expected, but the one sale that shouldn’t go under the radar this year is Nordstrom’s. With more than $6,000-off discounts on designer clothing, bags, and shoes, starting at just $9, you can save up to 60 percent off right now,
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Announced New Music in a Cropped Corset and an Ultra Low-Rise Leather Skirt
As her love for Ben Affleck continues to grow, Jennifer Lopez is creating new music to reflect the evolution of their rekindled relationship. On Friday, the singer announced she would be releasing a follow-up album to This Is Me...Then (aptly titled This Is Me...Now), 20 years later. In a short...
In Style
Kate Spade’s Black Friday Sale Has Designer Discounts Up to 50% Off — but Only for a Few More Days
Every Black Friday, there are always some deals that are just a smidge better than the rest. But searching for them yourself can be exhausting — trust us. Luckily, that’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up lots of sales, but take our advice: Make sure you don’t miss out on Kate Spade’s Black Friday sale, which has discounts up to 50 percent off for practically everything (yes, you read that correctly) and prices starting at just $7.
