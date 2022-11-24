ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect

BTC’s price is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this region is too strong for bulls. BTC’s price remains bearish in the high timeframe as most traders and investors remain cautious. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as the price reclaims $16,500...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible

DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...
NEWSBTC

Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?

LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45

Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Recovery; Vital Levels To Keep An Eye On

Bitcoin price bounced off the $15,400 price level and staged a recovery over the past day. In the last 24 hours, BTC has been moving sideways after claiming the $16,000 price mark. Since the coin is trading sideways at the moment after the recovery, Bitcoin awaits a breakout. The coin...
NEWSBTC

3 Coins That Might Be Profitable For Investment Before 2023: Stellar, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin

Trying to decipher which cryptocurrency will be successful by the end of the year can be an arduous task as the crypto coin market is constantly shifting. Many coins have had highs and lows this year, but which platforms have managed to maintain the trust of their consumers? As the day breaks, the crypto market is dicier and almost unpredictable. Critical decisions are made by investors to avoid losses.
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX

Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation

On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
NEWSBTC

What’s Next For Cardano Price As It Auctions At $0.31?

The Cardano price continues to suffer a downtrend throughout the month of November. Over the last 24 hours, ADA registered a 0.6% depreciation. ADA’s next upcoming trading sessions remain crucial as the market is expected to move out of lateral trading. Depending on how quickly it breaks through its...
NEWSBTC

Litecoin (LTC) Must Maintain $77 Level To Sustain Enthusiasm Come December

Litecoin (LTC) is currently experiencing a sharp price correction, going down by more than 4% during the last hour, according to latest tracking from Coingecko. At the time of this writing, the crypto asset is trading at $75.94 after hovering around the $78 region for most of the day. With...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Jumps 10% As Gokhshtein Claims Buterin And Musk Will Work Together For DOGE

Crypto influencer David Gokhshtein has told his nearly 700,00 followers on Twitter that he expects Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and and Elon Musk to join forces to upgrade Dogecoin. The Dogecoin price, possibly triggered by Gokhshtein’s speculation, saw a massive spike of more than 12% at one point in the...
NEWSBTC

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) challenges Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM)!

It’s no secret that the recent cryptocurrency market crash has brought everyone rushing back to the ground to evaluate their strategy and potential investments. While there are many cryptocurrencies on the market, some seem to stand far ahead of others in providing benefits for investors. This article takes a look at a new cryptocurrency that has become quite popular, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and how it could outperform established projects like Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM).

