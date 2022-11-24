Omicron burst onto the scene last Thanksgiving. How the covid variant changed the pandemic, and what comes next.

Read full article on original website
Tripledemic: Experts concerned about surge in COVID, RSV and the flu
Holiday family gatherings have experts concerned about a surge in cases of not only COVID-19 but also RSV and the flu - a threat they call a 'tripledemic.'. It comes as officials see high demand and short supply of common flu medications.
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
China COVID cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
Victoria faces a grave climate and energy crisis. The new government's policies must be far bolder
The Andrews Labor government has been returned in Victoria. It must now reckon with two particularly crucial challenges: runaway climate change and wartime-scale energy costs. Victorians are still reeling from rare major flooding in which the state’s largest dam, Dartmouth, spilled over. Meanwhile, electricity prices in Victoria are rising dramatically. The Andrews government has signalled a major shakeup of Victoria’s energy sector. Its pre-election commitments – a 95% renewable electricity target by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2045 – are definite moves in the right direction. And plans to reinstate the State Electricity Commission, including a constitutional amendment to cement this...
