CBS San Francisco

Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing  near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways.  Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.   The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Dies Following Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin

Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning. At about 10:20 a.m., officers witnessed a shooting along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers administered medical aid to the shooting victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died just after arrival.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Medical emergency closes BART station

Update: The Bart Powell Street station has reopened with normal service resumed after the rescue of a person on the trackway, BART officials said. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not currently stopping at the Powell […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor

Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Powell Street BART station reopens after major medical emergency

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials reported the Powell Street station was now reopened following a major medical emergency that shut it down for about an hour Saturday morning. The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.At around 8:20 a.m., BART officials said the incident was resolved and the station had reopened. Officials confirmed that a person was successfully rescued from the trackway, but did not provide any additional details. Riders were advised to expect some residual delays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

City council passes ordinance to protect part-time workers

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN)– A new Berkeley city ordinance has been passed that is designed to protect and compensate low-wage and part-time workers at some of the city’s largest employers. The Fair Work Week Ordinance reduces the mental and physical strain of last-minute schedule changes or extreme back-to-back shifts, requiring covered employers to offer part-time workers […]
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown

When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
WASHINGTON, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 14 Best Concord CA Restaurants

Concord, California, is a significant suburb with a population of around 150,000. It is a charming town with a diversified population and a fascinating history. Though often neglected by visitors, the East Bay suburbs have incredible flavors. As an example, consider the Concord community in northern Contra Costa County. Concord’s cuisine scene has its own particular taste.
CONCORD, CA

