Read full article on original website
Related
Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways. Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Suspect arrested after biting 2, injuring another inside San Francisco home, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of a stabbing on Juanita Way off Portola Drive. Two victims with bite wounds were discovered, along with one victim with other injuries.
Suspect hijacks city bus in San Francisco, smashes into cars, video shows
A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking an articulated city bus in San Francisco on Friday night.
$178K worth of camera equipment stolen in armed robbery at San Francisco store
Nearly $180,000 in merchandise was stolen from a camera shop in a lightning-fast armed robbery near San Francisco's Union Square.
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies Following Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin
Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning. At about 10:20 a.m., officers witnessed a shooting along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers administered medical aid to the shooting victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died just after arrival.
Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
Robots would have license to kill in San Francisco police draft policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A law enforcement equipment use policy proposed by the San Francisco Police Department would allow heavy-duty robots to be used for lethal force. “Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any […]
Medical emergency closes BART station
Update: The Bart Powell Street station has reopened with normal service resumed after the rescue of a person on the trackway, BART officials said. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not currently stopping at the Powell […]
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
KTVU FOX 2
One dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital where...
SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
postnewsgroup.com
Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor
Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
Oakland mayor unveils public safety initiatives designed to spur holiday business
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Outgoing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf this week unveiled her public safety initiatives for downtown and other retail districts in hopes to spur shopper confidence amid the city’s crime woes and support businesses as they continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The mayor has resolved to spend up to $779,000 […]
How blue is Santa Cruz? Republicans in Santa Cruz County certainly look like a permanent minority
For local Republicans, blue is the color of ice, and they're trapped in a deep freeze. But, Wallace Baine wonders, is the gradual but inexorable phenomenon of Americans clustering geographically to reflect their political orientations really good for Santa Cruz County? Good for America?
Update: Powell Street BART station reopens after major medical emergency
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials reported the Powell Street station was now reopened following a major medical emergency that shut it down for about an hour Saturday morning. The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.At around 8:20 a.m., BART officials said the incident was resolved and the station had reopened. Officials confirmed that a person was successfully rescued from the trackway, but did not provide any additional details. Riders were advised to expect some residual delays.
City council passes ordinance to protect part-time workers
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN)– A new Berkeley city ordinance has been passed that is designed to protect and compensate low-wage and part-time workers at some of the city’s largest employers. The Fair Work Week Ordinance reduces the mental and physical strain of last-minute schedule changes or extreme back-to-back shifts, requiring covered employers to offer part-time workers […]
sfstandard.com
Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown
When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. According to the officials, there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 14 Best Concord CA Restaurants
Concord, California, is a significant suburb with a population of around 150,000. It is a charming town with a diversified population and a fascinating history. Though often neglected by visitors, the East Bay suburbs have incredible flavors. As an example, consider the Concord community in northern Contra Costa County. Concord’s cuisine scene has its own particular taste.
Comments / 1