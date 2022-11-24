Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell says the Cavs are a ‘different team’ than they were a week ago: ‘There’s a swagger we have’
After struggling through a five-game losing streak earlier this month, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back to their winning ways. Thus far, the 2022-23 campaign for the Cavs has been one of streaks, and they’ve been back on the winning end of things as of late. They are currently cooking with a four-game winning streak.
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat
The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
Trail Blazers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com’s Aaron Fentress to discuss the Blazers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups and more.
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis and the Bucks snapped the Cavs' four game win streak to improve to 13-5 on the season.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
