doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix take on Flames
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team has gotten off to a rough start so far in the beginning of the season, dropping every game they’ve played for a 0-5 start. They will take on UIC on Saturday night. Ten transfers out of 15 total players from...
doorcountydailynews.com
Salentine's design team stint hits high point
You will notice a familiar face running the show at this weekend's National 4-H Congress in Atlanta. Megan Salentine of the Pilsen Skylighters in Kewaunee County is one of the eight design team members from across the country who helped organize this year's annual event full of training, activities, and other events.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County looks for its next Fairest of the Fair
You only have a few weeks to apply to be the next Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair. Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Grace LeGrave and her Junior Fairest of the Fair, Lexi Rivera, will wrap up their year-long reign later this year. During their stint, LeGrave and Rivera handled the hosting duties during the Kewaunee County Fair and promoted the fair and local agriculture at events throughout the county. Those interested in becoming the Fairest of the Fair compete against other participants during a gala event scheduled for January 6th, 2023. Judges will select the winners based on how they do during an individual interview, group interview, mock radio commercial, and basket auction. It is something that Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair committee member Isabella Haen knows a lot about as a former Fairest for the county and the Wisconsin State Fair herself. She says she took a lot away from the program and hopes that those on the fence will try it.
doorcountydailynews.com
United Way hits the 42 percent mark of annual campaign
Your generosity is helping the United Way of Door County outpace 2020 and 2021 to reach its 2022 annual campaign goal. At over $366,000, the United Way is 42 percent of the way to its $825,000 goal. Percentage-wise, that is ahead of where they were each of the last two years despite having a higher goal amount. The United Way has done a lot of different activities to help drum up funds, including the Second Chance Prom back in September. Executive Director Amy Kohnle says much like the various organizations they support, her team always thinks of unique ways to close the gap in the final weeks of the annual campaign.
doorcountydailynews.com
KCEDC paying you to shop local
The Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation could end up paying you $180 in gift certificates at the end of the holiday season, all for buying local. The KCEDC has brought back its 920 Pledge for the second year in a row. Through December 31st, the organization encourages you to spend at least $20 at nine different Kewaunee County businesses. Participants who complete the challenge could win at least some of their money back in gift certificates from the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce, Kewaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, and Luxemburg Area Chamber of Commerce. KCEDC Executive Director Ben Nelson says its inaugural year was a success.
