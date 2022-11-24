You only have a few weeks to apply to be the next Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair. Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Grace LeGrave and her Junior Fairest of the Fair, Lexi Rivera, will wrap up their year-long reign later this year. During their stint, LeGrave and Rivera handled the hosting duties during the Kewaunee County Fair and promoted the fair and local agriculture at events throughout the county. Those interested in becoming the Fairest of the Fair compete against other participants during a gala event scheduled for January 6th, 2023. Judges will select the winners based on how they do during an individual interview, group interview, mock radio commercial, and basket auction. It is something that Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair committee member Isabella Haen knows a lot about as a former Fairest for the county and the Wisconsin State Fair herself. She says she took a lot away from the program and hopes that those on the fence will try it.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO