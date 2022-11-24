Read full article on original website
Voice of America
UN Experts: Taliban Curbs on Women Amount to Crime Against Humanity
Islamabad — A group of independent experts at the United Nations has warned that Taliban restrictions on women’s rights and freedoms in Afghanistan could amount to a "crime against humanity." The experts demanded in a joint statement Friday that the Taliban treatment of women and girls “should be...
Russia, U.S. have ways to manage nuclear risks - RIA cites U.S. diplomat
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have ways to manage nuclear risks at the level of intelligence agencies, charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Russia's state news agency, adding that for now there are no meetings scheduled.
Voice of America
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
U.S. and Russia continue discussing release of Griner and Whelan - RIA quotes U.S. diplomat
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage during the reading of the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo.
Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police
Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight. At least 21 people were killed in a siege on a Mogadishu hotel in August that lasted 30 hours before security forces could take control from the militants inside.
Voice of America
The Somali Diaspora and its Journey to Political Victories in the West
WASHINGTON — From refugees to elected office, 14 Somali Americans have won legislative seats across the U.S. this year. Some also have been elected to city councils, school boards and the boards of parks and recreation in their respective cities. The U.S. midterm elections have proved to be historic for Somalis, with more women elected to public offices than ever before.
Iran state media wants the US banned from the World Cup after the team posted photos meant to show solidarity with Iranian protestors
The United States Soccer Federation drew ire after they displayed photos on social media showing support with women protesting in the country.
Voice of America
China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace,' State Media Says
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of...
Voice of America
Putin Decries Media 'Lies' at Meeting with Soldiers' Mothers
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticized what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. "Life is more difficult and diverse than what is shown on TV screens or even on the...
Voice of America
Somalia Military Operation, Airstrikes Kill At Least 100 al-Shabab Militants
Washington — Somalia's army and allied clan militias have killed at least 100 al-Shabab fighters in an operation in the central Middle Shabelle region, the Information Ministry said Saturday, days after another 49 al-Shabab militants were killed in the southern part of the lower Shabelle region. “Our national army,...
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Voice of America
India's Adani Defends Media bid After Press Freedom Fears
Indian tycoon Gautam Adani said Friday that media should have the "courage" to support the government when warranted, after his hostile takeover bid for one of the country's top broadcasters sparked press freedom fears. Adani, 60, is the world's third-richest person, with an estimated net worth of $134 billion and...
Voice of America
Canada to Boost Defense, Cybersecurity in Indo-Pacific Policy
Ottawa — Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy Sunday, outlining $1.7 billion in spending to boost military and cybersecurity in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade issues. The plan detailed in a 26-page document said Canada...
Voice of America
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports
Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Voice of America
Iranian Fans Savor Victory but Wrangle Over Protests
Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home. Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the...
Voice of America
Trudeau Testifies on Emergency Powers Use Against Canada Trucker Protests
Ottawa, Canada — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified at a public inquiry on Friday to defend his use of emergency powers to dislodge noisy trucker-led protestors that jammed the capital earlier this year. His testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission wraps up six weeks of hearings on...
About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters
KOCHI, India Nov 28 (Reuters) - As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900-million port project of the Adani Group, officials said.
Voice of America
Myanmar Court Sentences VOA Contributor to 2 Years' Labor
Yangon, Burma — A Myanmar court on Thursday sentenced journalist and Voice of America (VOA) contributor Sithu Aung Myint to two years' labor. The Yangon court convicted Sithu Aung Myint under Section 505(a) of the country's penal code, which relates to denigrating the armed forces. Sithu Aung Myint is...
Voice of America
Russia Lacks ‘Quality Forces’ Needed to Take Area from Ukraine, UK Says
Both Russia and Ukraine have committed “significant forces” to the area around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Defense Ministry. The agency said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter Sunday that the area “has been the scene of...
Victoria faces a grave climate and energy crisis. The new government's policies must be far bolder
The Andrews Labor government has been returned in Victoria. It must now reckon with two particularly crucial challenges: runaway climate change and wartime-scale energy costs. Victorians are still reeling from rare major flooding in which the state’s largest dam, Dartmouth, spilled over. Meanwhile, electricity prices in Victoria are rising dramatically. The Andrews government has signalled a major shakeup of Victoria’s energy sector. Its pre-election commitments – a 95% renewable electricity target by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2045 – are definite moves in the right direction. And plans to reinstate the State Electricity Commission, including a constitutional amendment to cement this...
