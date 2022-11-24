Read full article on original website
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
Iranian artists call for boycott of cultural institutions with links to regime
Dozens of Iranian artists have called for an international boycott of cultural institutions run by or affiliated with the Islamic Republic in protest against the regime’s worsening human rights abuses. The call by artists, writers, film-makers and academics living in Iran and among its diaspora comes amid growing anti-government...
Voice of America
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
Voice of America
China Censors Rare, Nationwide Protests
Shanghai — China's censors were working Monday to extinguish signs of rare, social media-driven protests that flared across major cities over the weekend calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns. Sunday saw people take to the streets in several major cities across China to call for...
Voice of America
Iranian Fans Savor Victory but Wrangle Over Protests
Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home. Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the...
Voice of America
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Voice of America
Pakistan Arrests Senator Over Anti-Military Tweets
Islamabad — Authorities in Pakistan arrested an opposition senator Sunday for launching what they said was a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against the country’s outgoing military chief and other officers. Azam Khan Swati, who represents the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the upper...
Voice of America
COVID Protests in China’s Urumqi Region
Protesters, angry about long COVID-19 lockdowns, have taken to the streets in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western Xinjiang region. The protests followed a high-rise apartment building fire in Urumqi on Thursday that killed 10 people and concerns that the lockdown measures may have prevented firefighters from entering the building quickly and may have hampered the exit of some residents.
Rare protests are spreading across China. Here's what you need to know
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
Voice of America
Trudeau Testifies on Emergency Powers Use Against Canada Trucker Protests
Ottawa, Canada — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified at a public inquiry on Friday to defend his use of emergency powers to dislodge noisy trucker-led protestors that jammed the capital earlier this year. His testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission wraps up six weeks of hearings on...
Voice of America
COVID Protests Hit Shanghai as Anger Spreads Across China
SHANGHAI — Protests simmered in Shanghai early Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic. A fire Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise...
Voice of America
US Official Urges 'De-escalation' as Turkey Strikes Syria
BEIRUT — A U.S. official in Syria on Friday called for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border, saying the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of...
Voice of America
China, US Can Cooperate on Climate Issues Despite Tensions, Experts Say
Berlin — Amid a recent flurry of meetings that brought together officials from the United States and China, along with other world leaders, experts say the two countries can work together on climate change despite lingering tensions. The two largest economies are the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters but...
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children
Voice of America
China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace,' State Media Says
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of...
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
Voice of America
Russia Lacks ‘Quality Forces’ Needed to Take Area from Ukraine, UK Says
Both Russia and Ukraine have committed “significant forces” to the area around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Defense Ministry. The agency said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter Sunday that the area “has been the scene of...
Voice of America
Honduras Beefs Up Borders in Crackdown on Gangs
Tegucigalpa, Honduras — Honduras on Sunday sent more than 600 military police officers to its borders with El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua as part of a state of emergency declared against criminal gangs in the Central American nation, police told AFP. The small country has long been plagued by...
Voice of America
Thousands Protest Turkish Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out airstrikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across...
