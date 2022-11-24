Read full article on original website
Photos: Packers fall to Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football'
Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia. Originally published on madison.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Charvarius Ward analyzes impressive defensive effort in 49ers’ 13-0 win over Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward praises the defensive performance following Sunday’s 13-0 shutout over the New Orleans Saints, talks about San Francisco’s four game winning streak and the groove his defense is in right now.
Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain to help the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback. Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left […]
Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from Miami flight after refusing to comply with safety protocol, police say
NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Los Angeles-bound American Airlines flight Sunday morning at Miami International Airport after refusing to comply with safety protocol, according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department. In a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WVSN, Miami-Dade police said...
Pitt hosting 1st 2 rounds of NCAA Tournament starting Friday
The Pitt men’s soccer team reaches the Elite 8 upsetting number 1 as the 2-seed Pitt volleyball team hosts the 1st 2 rounds of the NCAA Tournament
No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational
Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as No. 20 UConn pulled away
Draymond Green calls late tech 'crazy'; Stephen Curry picks up one in solidarity
Draymond Green was upset about a technical foul he received late in Sunday's win for stepping onto the court; Stephen Curry picked up one less than one minute later in support.
