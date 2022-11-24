The university was founded under the Morrill Act of 1863, which funded the establishment of the university to train those in the field of agriculture. Today, many of the remnants of this land grant model are still present. The extension program, which connects practicing farmers to those doing agriculture research at the university, is the strongest vestige of the land grant, and Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Laboratory serves as its home base. Located on the north of campus, Waterman’s presence in the city makes it the working bridge between agricultural theory and practice.

