NFL Thanksgiving Games Underdog Pick’Ems For Cowboys vs. Giants Include Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz

Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain to help the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback. Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left […]
Eagles defeat Packers 40-33 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia's 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Games Today TV Schedule: Start Times, Live Streams, and More for Week 12
Who goes head-to-head in NFL games today? Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season features 12 games on Sunday. Here’s how to watch all the action, including start times, channels, and live stream options. NFL Games Today | Sunday, Week 12. The NFL Week 12 schedule has just one...
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Indianapolis Colts fan in your life
Gearing up for Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colts Wire is here to give you a reason to celebrate this holiday season. Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Colts fan in your life.
Comments / 0