Josh Jacobs had an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, becoming just the sixth player to eclipse 300 yards from scrimmage this century in an epic fantasy performance Sunday. He was a late addition to the injury report Friday — usually an ominous sign — but showed no signs of a calf injury while running for an NFL season-high 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs lost passing down work (and a receiving touchdown) to Ameer Abdullah but is now second only to Austin Ekeler among RBs in fantasy points this season.

59 MINUTES AGO