Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
Three suspects wanted following Boost Mobile burglary on Black Friday, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — Three suspects are wanted after burglarizing a Boost Mobile on Black Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5040 Summer Avenue around 6:32 am. A video showed three unknown suspects breaking out a window to enter the store, according to MPD.
Sheriff’s Office warns about possible jury duty, Medicare scams targeting Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is warning about possible phone scams that residents have received in the past week. Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Friday in a Facebook post that scammers are calling about a missing a court date or jury duty and that an arrest would be made if a payment isn’t made by phone.
Man arrested in connection with MS homicide, sheriff says
SARDIS, Mississippi — A man is arrested following a homicide in Sardis, Mississippi on Friday, according to the Panola County Sheriffs’ Office. Gadarrius Toliver is 23 years old and from the Sardis Area, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Toliver is being sought by...
Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed after being hit by car on Saturday night, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 26 for a fatal hit-and-run crash when a woman was hit by a car while walking.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
One dead after Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser is in under investigation after Memphis Police discovered a man shot to death inside of a vehicle, but that’s not all officers found when they looked inside. The shooting happened around midnight Friday, at time when many people were preparing for bed. In life there are consequences for […]
3 men wanted in local business burglary, attempted auto theft, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted in connection to a theft at a local business, according to the Memphis Police Department. The theft happened at a store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. On Nov. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., three men walked into the store and...
Family says man attacked with large sticks, concrete block after crash
Memphis Police released a bizarre picture of a man holding a large branch Monday with the hopes the public can help them track him down after a woman says her brother was attacked following a crash.
13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen in Memphis
Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village.
13-year-old girl charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of teen, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details about the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl. The shooting happened Nov. 21 around 8 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Curtis Street, in Parkway Village. The victim was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to...
15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. According to police,...
Murder conspiracy charges facing Southaven man
A Southaven man is in jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in conncection with a Sunday incident. Officers were called to the area of 624 Rasco Road on Sunday on a shooting complaint. They found several vehicles had been hit by gunfire but no suspects were found. An...
Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
Man found dead in car in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead inside a car Friday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting just before midnight in the 3500 block of Hallbrook Street. The victim was found dead inside a Kia with burglary tools near him, police said. Two men were...
Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
