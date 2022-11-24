ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 1

WREG

Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for fatal hit and run suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser is in under investigation after Memphis Police discovered a man shot to death inside of a vehicle, but that’s not all officers found when they looked inside.  The shooting happened around midnight Friday, at time when many people were preparing for bed. In life there are consequences for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cenlanow.com

15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. According to police,...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Murder conspiracy charges facing Southaven man

A Southaven man is in jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in conncection with a Sunday incident. Officers were called to the area of 624 Rasco Road on Sunday on a shooting complaint. They found several vehicles had been hit by gunfire but no suspects were found. An...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Community Policy