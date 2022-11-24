ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck

Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
‘Ole Caney’ albino deer mounted

A rare albino deer named “Ole Caney” by residents around Chapel Hill has been mounted and placed on display in the Town Hall. The deer was struck and killed by an automobile last winter. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers who recovered the body of the solid-white buck decided it should be preserved, and arranged to have it mounted.
CHAPEL HILL, TN

