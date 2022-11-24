Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
OnePlus 9 Pro gets a major $350 discount for Black Friday
If you’re looking to get a new OnePlus smartphone, you’re in luck. We reported recently that the OnePlus 10 Pro is on sale, along with the OnePlus 10T. Well, now you can get the OnePlus 9 Pro for way less money as well, as the phone is on sale for Black Friday.
Android Headlines
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: professional & business monitors from Dell, Samsung & more
In case you’re in the market for a new monitor, this is the time to get one. Both professional and business monitors are now on sale via Amazon, for Black Friday. There are a ton of offerings here from Samsung, Dell, Spectre, and more. We’ve hand-picked a bunch of them for the list below, but you can access a full list of available monitors by clicking here.
Android Headlines
LG C1 4K TVs with high refresh rates are discounted for Black Friday
LG C1 48″ TV – $1,039.99 (reg. $1,499.99) LG C1 55″ TV – $1,289 (reg. $1,499.99) You’ll notice that prices for only two TVs are listed here, even though there are five sizes available. Well, at the time of writing this article, only the 48-inch and 55-inch models are available. The 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch models were not.
Marketmind: Red alert
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar.
Analysis-Australian buy-now, pay-later sector faces fresh hurdle: regulation
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - When Melbourne barista Melinda Elliott had to cut back on casual work shifts this year, she asked her buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) provider, Afterpay, to lower her credit limit. She did not want debt she could not afford to repay.
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 coming in Matte Black & Glossy Green color options
The OnePlus 11 will launch in two color options, according to a tipster, Matte Black, and Glossy Green. This information comes from Max Jambor, and he’s usually spot on when it comes to OnePlus info. The OnePlus 11 will launch in two color options. The tipster did not share...
Android Headlines
Upcoming Huawei smartwatch may hide earbuds on the inside
Something really interesting just surfaced. A Huawei smartwatch that hides earbuds on the inside. If you take a look at the provided image below the article, you’ll see what I mean. Upcoming Huawei smartwatch may have earbuds on the inside. The Huawei Watch Buds is the alleged name of...
Android Headlines
Save $140 on this 15.6-inch HP laptop for Black Friday
It’s Black Friday, so you can bet that there are a ton of deals out there on some great products. For example, HP is having a sale on its 15.6-inch laptop. You can get this computer for $140 off, which brings the price down from $619.99 to $479.99. This...
Android Headlines
Grab an entry-level gaming laptop, desktop or monitor for Black Friday
If you’re an entry-level gamer, or you know someone who is just getting into gaming, Amazon has a number of laptops, desktops and monitors on sale for Black Friday. We’ve highlighted five products below, but you can access a full list by clicking here. Spectre 24-inch curved monitor...
Android Headlines
FTC seeking to block Microsoft's Activision purchase
The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) might file a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the company’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, Engadget (via Politico) reports. Microsoft’s offer to buy Activision Blizzard became a controversial deal from day one, and watchdogs believed Microsoft could hurt the competition with this purchase. The FTC started its investigation shortly after the news broke to the public, and now it might file a lawsuit against Microsoft and block the deal.
Android Headlines
Over 500 million people reportedly affected by WhatsApp data leak
Recent reports uncover a security threat as hackers claim to have access to WhatsApp user data from millions of users on Android and iOS as part of a new leak. The reports dig into a claim made by certain bad actors on a platform popular among hackers. A certain user of the platform came out a few days ago to sell alleged user data that leaked from WhatsApp.
Android Headlines
The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are 57% off for Black Friday
Beats is one of the more popular brands in the audio space, and the company is having a massive Black Friday sale on its products. As part of the sale, you can get the popular Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones for 57% off. This brings the price down from $349.99 to $149.99.
Comments / 0